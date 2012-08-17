Aug 17 - U.S. CREL CDOs delinquencies declined slightly for a
third straight month, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.
In July, U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies fell to 12.1% from 12.3% in June. Six new
delinquent loans were offset by 13 assets removed from the index.
The majority of CREL CDO portfolios are now static. As of the July reporting
period, only four Fitch rated CREL CDOs remained in their reinvestment periods;
two of which are scheduled to exit in the next month while the others are unable
to reinvest due to failing overcollateralization (OC) tests.
In total, asset managers reported approximately $60 million in realized losses
in July from the disposal of defaulted and credit risk assets. The largest loss
was related to the significantly discounted sale of a mezzanine loan backed by
an overleveraged hotel located in Hawaii. The loan defaulted earlier this year
at loan maturity.
