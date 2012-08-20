(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 20 - Big opportunities exist for online retail growth in the Asia-Pacific region, where
the market is expanding fast and gaining momentum, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a
report published today. The emerging sector, however, poses some problems for existing
retailers--with extreme competition on pricing topping the list.
"Comparison shopping on the Internet will likely drive retail prices lower, in
our view," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Makiko Yoshimura.
"Nevertheless, we believe retailers can turn the fast growth potential of the
online retail sector to their advantage and might even be able to make up for
lower profit margins with greater volume."
Growing numbers of consumers across the Asia-Pacific region feel comfortable
shopping online, and traditional brick-and-mortar retailers will not be able
to halt this change in consumer behavior, in our view. Sales in Japan's
business-to-consumer (B2C) market (including software and other digital
products) overtook total sales of the nation's department stores in 2009.
Furthermore, because online retail is a relatively new market, unexpected
external events in the broader market are likely to spur new rounds of growth
in online retail, in Standard & Poor's opinion. Despite good growth potential
for online sales, however, the e-commerce initiatives of retailers we rate
still lag those of pure online businesses, which hold technological advantages
over physical retailers and will increase their presence in overall retail
markets, in our view.
Online retail's percentage of total retail sales in Asia-Pacific varies by
country but remains very low--ranging from as little as 2.5% in China to a
high of 6.6% in South Korea. Online sales continue to account for only a small
portion of total sales at physical retailers we rate in Asia-Pacific. However,
the online retail market is expected to grow 26% a year in China and around
10% a year in other Asia-Pacific countries over the next five years,
considerably outstripping our forecasts for GDP growth in these nations.
Continuing growth of retail markets in many parts of Asia-Pacific has led many
retailers to maintain their focus on opening more traditional brick-and-mortar
stores, in our view. However, in those countries where retail markets are more
mature, especially in Japan and Australia, leading retailers we rate
increasingly have begun to turn their attention to online sales.
"Although it's important for brick-and-mortar retailers to develop a sound
online strategy, the credit impact of a growing online market is limited for
now," Yoshimura said. "However, we expect growth in online retail to transform
the structure of the retail industry in the region."