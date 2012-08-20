(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 20 -

Summary analysis -- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. ---------------- 20-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical

preparations

Mult. CUSIP6: 874058

Mult. CUSIP6: 874060

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Oct-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

05-Sep-2003 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Japan-based prescription drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+) reflect its "excellent" business risk profile, which is anchored in a steady stream of earnings; several internationally successful drugs (including for diabetes and hypertension); its top position in the Japanese pharmaceutical market by sales and profits; strong research and development (R&D) capabilities in lifestyle diseases; and improved skills in oncology and branded generic drugs obtained in recent acquisitions. Further support for the ratings comes from the company's sound financial standing and strong liquidity, which underpins our "minimal" financial risk profile for the company. Factors constraining the ratings include pressure on earnings owing to the likely availability in the U.S. of generic versions of core products and a less diverse product portfolio and narrower R&D pipeline than global mega pharmaceutical companies, despite acquisitions.

We believe Takeda cannot prevent profits from dipping temporarily as generic versions of Actos (an insulin sensitizer for type 2 diabetes mellitus) become available in the U.S. in August 2012. In Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view, the generic drugs will likely deal a heavy blow to Takeda's sales because Actos comprised 20% of Takeda's consolidated sales for fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012). Nevertheless, drug portfolios Takeda has obtained in recent acquisitions and the company's good geographic diversity are likely to somewhat offset the decline in sales and profit, in our view.

Nycomed, which Takeda acquired in September 2011, is a branded generic drug maker with extensive sales channels in Europe and solid market positions in rapidly growing emerging countries. We believe Takeda can market its own products, including its prescription drugs, through Nycomed's sales network. Also, we expect sales of Nycomed's generic drugs to partly offset the effects of a drop in sales of Takeda's products in the U.S. In addition, Takeda's cost reductions in the U.S. and Europe should continue to partly offset declines in Actos revenues. However, in our view, there remain some risks in retaining and sharing Nycomed's marketing expertise in emerging markets to generate benefits for Takeda. We also take the view that the branded generic drug business exposes Takeda to relatively high industry risk compared with the brand drug business, mainly because of the competitive prices in the generic drug business.

In Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view, Takeda's financial policy remains conservative. The burden of investment required to acquire Nycomed weakened key measures of Takeda's credit quality markedly. Takeda made the JPY1.1 trillion (EUR9.6 billion) acquisition with liquidity on hand and a loan of about JPY570 billion (EUR5 billion). This debt financing increased the ratio of Takeda's debt to capital to 22.4% as of March 31, 2012, from 1.6% a year earlier. Standard & Poor's expects Takeda's debt-to-capital structure to gradually improve as long as the company avoids making additional significant debt-financed acquisitions to bolster its portfolio or pipeline for a year or two. Takeda issued JPY3 billion in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds in July 2012. The company planned to use proceeds from the issuance to repay some short-term loans it used to acquire Nycomed.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2012, Takeda had ample cash and cash equivalents totaling JPY381.3 billion, sharply down from JPY820.3 billion a year earlier because of the Nycomed acquisition. Still, we assess Takeda's liquidity to be strong. We estimate the company's sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 will exceed 1.5x uses. Takeda's main sources of liquidity are about JPY200 billion in funds from operations (after accounting for JPY300 billion in annual R&D expenditures), about JPY400 billion in cash and equivalents, and an adequate available credit facility. We believe the company uses about JPY50 billion for annual capital expenditures, JPY100 billion for annual debt repayments, and JPY140 billion for dividend payouts. Ample liquidity is essential for drugmakers because they not only invest vast amounts of time and money in developing medications but also face potential recalls.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our views that Takeda's market position has strengthened and that the company will prioritize use of cash flow to lower debt and maintain strong liquidity over the next two years. Takeda's shift in financial policy from conservative to aggressive--through additional significant debt-financed acquisitions or investments to bolster its portfolio and pipeline, and in generous dividend payouts and large share buybacks--could lead us to lower the ratings on the company. We may lower the ratings if total debt to EBITDA were to exceed 1.5x. Conversely, we may raise the ratings if Takeda were to significantly improve its financial standing, effectively integrate Nycomed, and substantially increase the stock in its late-stage product development pipeline. However, inevitable declines in revenue from core products, although somewhat offset by the addition of Nycomed's portfolio, limit the prospect that we would upgrade the company in the next two years.

