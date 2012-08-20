(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 20 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. ---------------- 20-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical
preparations
Mult. CUSIP6: 874058
Mult. CUSIP6: 874060
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Oct-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
05-Sep-2003 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Japan-based prescription drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
(AA-/Stable/A-1+) reflect its "excellent" business risk profile, which is anchored in a steady
stream of earnings; several internationally successful drugs (including for diabetes and
hypertension); its top position in the Japanese pharmaceutical market by sales and profits;
strong research and
development (R&D) capabilities in lifestyle diseases; and improved skills in oncology and
branded generic drugs obtained in recent acquisitions. Further support for the ratings comes
from the company's sound financial standing and strong liquidity, which underpins our "minimal"
financial risk profile for the company. Factors constraining the ratings include pressure on
earnings owing to the likely availability in the U.S. of generic versions of core products and a
less diverse product portfolio and narrower R&D pipeline than global mega pharmaceutical
companies, despite acquisitions.
We believe Takeda cannot prevent profits from dipping temporarily as generic versions of
Actos (an insulin sensitizer for type 2 diabetes mellitus) become available in the U.S. in
August 2012. In Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view, the generic drugs will likely deal a
heavy blow to Takeda's sales because Actos comprised 20% of Takeda's consolidated sales for
fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012). Nevertheless, drug portfolios Takeda has obtained in recent
acquisitions and the company's good geographic diversity are likely to somewhat offset the
decline in sales and profit, in our view.
Nycomed, which Takeda acquired in September 2011, is a branded generic drug
maker with extensive sales channels in Europe and solid market positions in rapidly growing
emerging countries. We believe Takeda can market its own products, including its prescription
drugs, through Nycomed's sales network. Also, we expect sales of Nycomed's generic drugs to
partly offset the effects of a drop in sales of Takeda's products in the U.S. In addition,
Takeda's cost reductions in the U.S. and Europe should continue to partly offset declines in
Actos revenues. However, in our view, there remain some risks in retaining and sharing Nycomed's
marketing expertise in emerging markets to generate benefits for Takeda. We also take the view
that the branded generic drug business exposes Takeda to relatively high industry risk compared
with the brand drug business, mainly because of the competitive prices in the generic drug
business.
In Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view, Takeda's financial policy remains conservative.
The burden of investment required to acquire Nycomed weakened key measures of Takeda's credit
quality markedly. Takeda made the JPY1.1 trillion (EUR9.6 billion) acquisition with liquidity on
hand and a loan of about JPY570 billion (EUR5 billion). This debt financing increased the ratio
of Takeda's debt to capital to 22.4% as of March 31, 2012, from 1.6% a year earlier. Standard &
Poor's expects Takeda's debt-to-capital structure to gradually improve as long as the company
avoids making additional significant debt-financed acquisitions to bolster its portfolio or
pipeline for a year or two. Takeda issued JPY3 billion in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds in July
2012. The company planned to use proceeds from the issuance to repay some short-term loans it
used to acquire Nycomed.
Liquidity
As of June 30, 2012, Takeda had ample cash and cash equivalents totaling JPY381.3 billion,
sharply down from JPY820.3 billion a year earlier because of the Nycomed acquisition. Still, we
assess Takeda's liquidity to be strong. We estimate the company's sources of liquidity for
fiscal 2012 will exceed 1.5x uses. Takeda's main sources of liquidity are about JPY200 billion
in funds from operations (after accounting for JPY300 billion in annual R&D expenditures), about
JPY400 billion in cash and equivalents, and an adequate available credit facility. We believe
the company uses about JPY50 billion for annual capital expenditures, JPY100 billion for annual
debt repayments, and JPY140 billion for dividend payouts. Ample liquidity is essential for
drugmakers because they not only invest vast amounts of time and money in developing medications
but also face potential recalls.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our views that Takeda's market position has strengthened and
that the company will prioritize use of cash flow to lower debt and maintain strong liquidity
over the next two years. Takeda's shift in financial policy from conservative to
aggressive--through additional significant debt-financed acquisitions or investments to bolster
its portfolio and pipeline, and in generous dividend payouts and large share buybacks--could
lead us to lower the ratings on the company. We may lower the ratings if total debt to EBITDA
were to exceed 1.5x. Conversely, we may raise the ratings if Takeda were to significantly
improve its financial standing, effectively integrate Nycomed, and substantially increase the
stock in its late-stage product development pipeline. However, inevitable declines in revenue
from core products, although somewhat offset by the addition of Nycomed's portfolio, limit the
prospect that we would upgrade the company in the next two years.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Pharmaceutical Industry, Jan.
22, 2009