Aug 20 -

Summary analysis -- Safilo Group SpA ------------------------------ 20-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Apparel and

accessories, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Feb-2011 B-/-- B-/--

24-Jan-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

Rationale

The rating on Italy-based eyewear manufacturer Safilo Group SpA (Safilo) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of Safilo's record of vulnerable operating performance during economic downturns, which we believe could hamper the company's ability to refinance its EUR128 million outstanding notes due May 2013. This leads us to view the group's liquidity as "less than adequate" and its financial profile as "highly leveraged." In addition, Safilo's participation in what we view as a cyclical and competitive industry and the company's heavy reliance, in our opinion, on its two high-end brand licenses, Dior and Gucci, constrain the rating. Our assessment of Safilo's business risk profile as "weak" is somewhat mitigated by our view of the company's solid No. 2 position in the global eyewear manufacturing market, portfolio of strong licensed brands, and the support it receives from Hal Holding NV (not rated), Safilo's major shareholder.