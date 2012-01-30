(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 30 -
-- Indonesia-based shipping company BLT said that it would temporarily
cease all its debt repayments and ship lease payments. This step substantially
increases the company's risk of default within the next two weeks, in our
opinion.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on BLT to 'CC'
from 'B-'. We are also lowering the issue rating on the company's guaranteed
notes to 'C' from 'CCC'.
-- We are placing the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications
to reflect our view of a significant likelihood of default.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term corporate
credit rating on Indonesia-based shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk. (BLT) to 'CC'
from 'B-'. We also lowered our rating on the US$400 million senior unsecured
notes due 2014, issued by BLT Finance B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of BLT,
to 'C' from 'CCC'. BLT guarantees the notes. We have placed both ratings on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
"We lowered the ratings because we believe BLT's self-imposed suspension of
debt repayment has substantially increased the probability of default," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vishal Kulkarni. "Also, the stoppage of lease
payments and a default on debt obligations that are secured by ships could
considerably imperil the company's operations."
A global economic slowdown, higher operating costs, and currently low freight
rates have severely affected BLT's ability to service its debt obligations.
The company said that it would temporarily stop the payments on all it debt
and lease obligations. BLT also announced a covenant breach at one of its
subsidiaries and that some of its subsidiaries have stopped making lease
payments.
"We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement over the next few weeks, once we
have greater clarity on whether BLT has actually missed any interest
payments," said Mr. Kulkarni.
We could lower the rating on BLT and the notes to 'D' if the company actually
misses an interest or principal repayment. We could raise the rating if BLT:
(1) secures timely and sufficient funding to continue to service its debt
obligation; (2) repairs its covenant breach; and (3) continues the lease
payments.
