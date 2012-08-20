Table 1
VALLERIITE CDO I PLC's U.S. DOLLAR SERIES' NOTES STRUCTURE
Class Rtg Rtg Initial Current PIK Initial Current
to from notional notional CE CE
(sf) (sf) (mil. $) (mil. $) (%) (%)
Unfunded NR NR 1,944.0 1,717.6 N N/A N/A
S BBB- BBB- 72.0 72.0 N 16.00 12.89
A-1 CCC- CCC- 196.8 196.8 N 7.80 3.43
B-1 NR NR N/A N/A N N/A N/A
B-2 NR NR N/A N/A N N/A N/A
C-1 NR NR N/A N/A N N/A N/A
C-1 NR NR N/A N/A N N/A N/A
D-1 NR NR N/A N/A Y N/A N/A
D-2 NR NR N/A N/A Y N/A N/A
PIK--Payment in kind.
CE--Credit enhancement = (total collateral balance - tranche balance
[including tranche balance of all senior tranches]) / total risky exposure.
NR--Not rated.
N/A--Not applicable.
Under the transaction documents, any protection payments due by the issuer to
the synthetic counterparty following a credit event are mainly made by using
the available cash and/or drawing on a liquidity facility. Repayment of the
liquidity facility ranks senior to payments to the rated classes of notes,
thus reducing the amount available for repayment those notes.
A credit event on a defaulted asset in the underlying portfolio, Residential
Capital LLC, was recently settled. We have assumed that its settlement was
achieved by fully using available cash and liquidating cash obligations to
purchase the defaulted obligation at par (as opposed to relying on the drawing
and repayment of the liquidity facility, which is currently the case) in order
to stress the excess spread generated by the portfolio and the potential
market value decline of cash assets. This conservative assumption is
consistent with our analysis in Valleriite CDO I's euro series and in other
hybrid transactions.
If net losses exceed 11% of the initial transaction notional amount, an event
of default would occur, which could trigger an acceleration of the notes and
leave note holders exposed to termination costs of the synthetic transactions
and the market value risk of liquidating cash assets.
To date, cumulative losses have totaled 6.7%. In our view, there is still a
reasonable gap between those losses and the trigger at present, which we will
closely monitor going forward.
Table 2 shows the evolution of the total risky exposure and the collateral
balance available, taking into account our assumptions, to repay the notes in
this transaction.
Table 2
TRANSACTION KEY FEATURES
Feature Initial Aug 2010 Jun 2012
Total collateral balance (mil. $) 456 357 340
Total risky exposure (mil. $) 2,400 2,151 2080
Long cash obligations, funded basis obligations, and principal cash.
Long cash obligations, long credit default swap exposure, and funded basis
obligations.
WAR--Weighted-average rating.
Table 3 shows some of the key assumptions we have used to model the
transaction. The weighted-average life of the assets is shorter, while the
weighted-average spread has roughly remained the same, and recoveries have
increased slightly.
Table 3
MODELING ASSUMPTIONS
Aug 2010 Aug 2012
WAM of assets (years) 6.6 4.8
Cash obligations WAS (%) 0.64 0.61
Synthetic assets WA premium (%) 0.63 0.61
Funded basis obligations WAS (%) 0.08 0.08
AAA WARR (%) 15 16
AA WARR (%) 17 18
A WARR (%) 19.5 20.7
BBB WARR (%) 22 23.6
BB WARR (%) 24.5 26.5
B/CCC WARR (%) 26.2 28.4
WAM--Weighted-average maturity.
WAS--Weighted-average spread.
WARR--Weighted-average recovery rate.
Overall, we have observed a mixed performance, with a relatively negative
rating migration. A shorter time to maturity and better recoveries have
compensated for further losses.
We therefore view the level of credit enhancement available to the class S and
A-1 notes as being commensurate with our current ratings. As a result, we have
affirmed our ratings on these classes of notes.
