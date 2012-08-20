(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Adhunik Corporation Limited's (ACL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects the cancellation of ACL's large INR8,650m capex plan for setting up an integrated steel plant at Purulia, West Bengal. The capex which was to be funded by a debt of INR5,620m if implemented would have resulted in high financial leverage for the company.

However, there has been deterioration in ACL's credit metrics in the financial year ended March 2012 (FY12). Provisional FY12 results indicate gross interest coverage falling to 1.8x (FY11: 3.6x) and net financial leverage increasing marginally to 3.4x (2.7x). A reduction in debt to INR908.9m in FY12 (FY11: INR1,017.3m) was offset by a 30.4% yoy fall in EBITDA to INR250.8m on account of a rise in raw material prices. The EBITDA fall resulted in EBITDA margins falling to 8.6% in FY12 (FY11: 12.8%).

The ratings also reflect ACL's tight liquidity position as illustrated by its around 99.5% working capital utilisation during the 12 months ended July 2012. Furthermore, the margins are highly driven by volatile prices of raw materials and finished goods.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include sustained deterioration in EBITDA margins leading to gross interest coverage falling below 1.5x.

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include a sustained improvement in EBITDA margins leading to gross interest coverage increasing above 2.5x and net leverage falling below 3x.

Incorporated in 1996, ACL operates a 60,000 MTPA sponge iron facility and a 97,500 MTPA alloy steel billet facility with five induction furnaces in West Bengal.

Fitch has also affirmed ACL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR37.2m long term loans (reduced from INR5,690.2m): National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR550m fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR220m non-fund limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)'