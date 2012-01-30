Jan 30 -
-- Market developments in the second half of 2011 have weakened
France-based insurer AXA group's risk-adjusted capital adequacy.
-- Standard & Poor's has affirmed all of its ratings on the rated AXA
group companies that were placed on CreditWatch with negative implications and
resolved the CreditWatch placements. The outlook on the aforementioned ratings
is negative.
-- We are affirming our 'AA-' financial strength and long-term
counterparty ratings on AXA Life Insurance, which is a core subsidiary within
the AXA group, and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- The outlook on the ratings on AXA Life Insurance is negative, which is
equivalent to that on the ratings on the AXA holding companies and other core
subsidiaries within the AXA group. The negative outlook reflects our concerns
that the current investment market conditions and economic outlook may
constrain AXA's abilities to restore its capital adequacy.
-- However, we expect that AXA group's revenue and earnings
diversification, management actions, and risk management abilities will help
strengthen capital adequacy in 2012 and 2013.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AA-' financial strength and long-term
counterparty ratings on AXA Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and removed the ratings from CreditWatch
with negative implications. The outlook on the financial strength and long-term counterparty
ratings is negative. AXA Life Insurance is a Japanese subsidiary of the France-based AXA group,
one of the world's largest insurance and financial groups. We consider AXA Life Insurance as a
core subsidiary within the AXA group under our group methodology for insurance companies.
Our rating affirmations on the AXA group are based on our opinion that any
potential negative effects from our recent downgrades of some sovereign
issuers in the eurozone, as well as the current investment market conditions,
on the group's credit quality are within our assumptions for the current
ratings. Although market developments in the second half of 2011 have weakened
the AXA group's risk-adjusted capital adequacy, we expect that its revenue and
earnings diversification, management actions, and risk management abilities
will help strengthen capital adequacy in 2012 and 2013. Therefore, we affirmed
the 'A' long-term counterparty credit ratings on holding companies AXA S.A.
and AXA Financial Inc., and the 'AA-' ratings on the core subsidiaries of the
AXA group--except for AXA Life Insurance--on Jan. 27, 2012, and removed them
from CreditWatch with negative implications. We had placed the ratings on
CreditWatch negative on Dec. 9, 2011 (Dec. 12, 2011 for AXA Life Insurance),
following our negative CreditWatch placement of eurozone sovereign ratings on
Dec. 5, 2011.
The negative outlook on our ratings on AXA Life Insurance is equivalent to
that on other core subsidiaries within the AXA group. The negative outlook
reflects our concerns that the current investment market conditions and
economic outlook may constrain the group's abilities to restore its capital
adequacy to levels more consistent with its ratings within the next two years
(please see "Research Update: AXA Outlook To Negative On Weakened Capital
Adequacy, Core Entities Affirmed At 'AA-'; Off Watch," published Jan. 27,
2012).
The ratings on AXA Life Insurance are also constrained by our sovereign rating
on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) because the insurer's asset management portfolio
is weighted relatively heavily in domestic assets, and its business is highly
dependent on the domestic market.
We may lower the ratings on AXA Life Insurance if we downgrade the core
subsidiaries within the AXA group, which may occur if we conclude that the
pace of recovery in risk-adjusted capital adequacy is unlikely to meet our
expectations; or if the operating and investment environment toughens,
translating into higher credit risk, decreasing asset bases, and dampening
prospects for earnings. Also, we will likely downgrade AXA Life Insurance if
we lower our long-term sovereign rating on Japan.
Conversely, we may revise the outlook on the ratings on AXA Life Insurance to
stable if we revise upward to stable the outlooks on the ratings on the core
subsidiaries within the AXA group and the long-term sovereign rating on Japan.
We could revise the outlook of the core subsidiaries of the AXA group to
stable if the group met or exceeded expectations underlying the ratings, and
if its capital efficiency initiatives effectively led to a lowering of the
sensitivity of its balance sheet to external factors.
