(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB+' issue credit rating to a Russian ruble (RUB) 5 billion bond to be placed by Russia-based SME Bank (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2) on Aug. 23, 2012.

The bonds have a 10-year maturity and a fixed coupon paid semi-annually. The bonds also carry a put option which falls due in two years. The rating on the bonds is equalized with the long-term local currency issuer credit rating on the bank.

The ratings on SME Bank reflect our view that the bank is a "core" subsidiary to its 100% owner, Vnesheconombank (VEB; foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3, local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2), a government-related entity (GRE) with an "almost certain" likelihood of support from the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'). In addition, we classify SME Bank as a GRE that benefits from a "high" likelihood of extraordinary support from its ultimate owner, the Russian Federation. Accordingly, we equalize the ratings on SME Bank with those on VEB.

In our view, SME Bank is a "core" subsidiary of VEB. It is an integral development-finance institution in the group and bears almost sole responsibility for the state's program for the development of the small and midsize enterprise (SME) sector, a key priority for the federal government.

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view that there is a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of SME Bank's:

-- "Important" role in implementing the state's public policy in the development of the SME sector; and

-- "Integral" link with the Russian Federation. The state's dominant ownership and strong oversight of the bank's business and financial plans will, in our view, continue over the next five to 10 years.

The bank's funding is "above average" and its liquidity position is "adequate", in our opinion. We consider that SME Bank has sustainable funding and is relatively resilient to loss of confidence in the market due to the large proportion of long-term funding provided by VEB.

The outlook on SME Bank mirrors that on its parent and the Russian Federation, and reflects our expectation that there is an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary support from VEB. If the link between SME Bank and VEB remains unchanged, the ratings and outlook on SME Bank will likely reflect the ratings and outlook on VEB.

We could lower the ratings if SME Bank's status within the VEB group weakens, unless the bank receives additional direct government support. Given its mandate, we do not expect to see government support or the bank's stand-alone credit profile strengthen significantly over the medium term.

RATINGS LIST

New Rating

SME Bank

Senior Unsecured BBB+