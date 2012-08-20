(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- RWE AG ---------------------------------------- 20-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 74975E
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Jul-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
08-Jun-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
03-Jun-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : RWE AG
Rating Rating Date
EUR30 bil med-term note Prog 03/26/2001: sr
unsecd BBB+ 27-Jul-2012
EUR750 mil 5.75% bnds due 02/14/2033 BBB+ 27-Jul-2012
EUR100 mil fltg rate nts due 11/15/2017 BBB+ 27-Jul-2012
JPY20 bil 3.31% reverse dual currency med-term
nts ser 11097 due 02/17/2040 BBB+ 27-Jul-2012
EUR1.75 bil var/fixed rate perp deferrable
hybrid BBB- 27-Jul-2012
CHF250 mil var/fixed rate resettable hybrid due
04/04/2072 BBB- 27-Jul-2012
GBP750 mil 7.00% nts due 03/20/2039 BBB- 27-Jul-2012
US$1 bil 7.00% (Including Temp ISIN
XS0783935645) hybrid due 10/12/2072 BBB- 27-Jul-2012
CHF150 mil 5.00% nts due 07/26/2072 BBB- 27-Jul-2012
GLOBAL CP prog auth amt US$5 bil A-2 08-Jun-2011
Rationale
The ratings on German power utility RWE AG continue to be underpinned by the
group's leading position in power generation and supply in northwestern
Europe, reasonable business and geographic diversity, and meaningful share of
stable regulated earnings. In addition, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
views RWE's liquidity as strong and positively note the group's efforts to
align its capital structure to match its future cash generation capacity and
ongoing investment program.