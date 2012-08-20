S&P base case operating scenario

Welltec reported a record level EBITDA in 2011 of DKK593.0 million. First-quarter 2012 company-reported EBITDA of DKK173 million was modestly above this run rate although we note the quarterly EBITDA may be uneven. We anticipate Welltec will continue to grow strongly in 2012 and anticipate EBITDA on a reported basis of between DKK650 million and DKK700 million. The expected strong growth, in the mid-teen percentage range, is predominantly seen as driven by a continued increase in the number of jobs performed. Despite the increased macroeconomic uncertainty, we believe Welltec will continue to benefit from a fundamental high demand for efficient well interventions. Ultimately this is driven by the maturing and depleting oil fields globally, the recovery rates of which can be improved by intervention.

We forecast reported full-year 2013 EBITDA margins to continue to be strong, at least in line with 2011 levels at 48%. Margins have been significantly higher in the past, between 53%-55%. We do not exclude some improvement in 2012 given modest increased economies of scale. To be prudent in our credit forecast, however, we do not factor in any near-term improvements in margins. In the longer term, increased competition could likely have a negative effect on margins, but that is not our near-term base case.

The group's operations have proved to be fairly resilient in recent downturns. We note, however, that quarterly swings in number of jobs performed, EBITDA, and margins can be material.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In 2011, Welltec reached a Standard & Poor's adjusted funds from operation (FFO) to debt of 33.1%, which we regard as comfortable for the rating.

Adjusted debt increased as anticipated following the refinancing in the first quarter of 2012 and reached DKK1.8 billion at March 31, 2012, or DKK1.5 billion on a net debt basis. In future, we project adjusted net debt to decrease year-on-year given anticipated positive FOCF. We view this as a positive rating factor and anticipate annual FOCF to debt in the 4%-7% range. We also expect capex to be flexible, as maintenance capex is only about 20% of the forecast operating capex, including development costs, of DKK350-400 million in coming years. We do not factor in any further share buybacks or any dividend.

We anticipate that Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt and debt to EBITDA will be about 20% and about 3x, respectively, on a gross debt basis at year-end 2012 (after the share buybacks), which we view as commensurate with the company's "significant" financial risk profile in the absence of further equity distributions.

Liquidity/Short-term credit factors

We assess Welltec's liquidity as "adequate" as defined in our criteria. We estimate the ratio of sources of liquidity to uses of liquidity to be well above 1.2x for the next two years.

Sources of funds within the next year, according to our forecast, include:

-- DKK450-500 million of funds from operations;

-- A DKK120 million (US$20 million) credit line; and

-- DKK310.5 million cash on hand at March 31, 2012, after the successful refinancing.

We assume that uses of funds within the next year include:

-- Capex of about DKK350 million (including capitalized development costs), over which management has substantial discretion, in our view;

-- Some working capital outflows, which largely depend on Welltec's growth rate; and

-- Very limited debt amortization until the proposed bond comes due in 2019.

We understand that Welltec's $20 million revolving credit facility (RCF; not rated) carries only one financial covenant: a consolidated interest coverage ratio of 2.2x. We calculate that there is adequate headroom under this covenant (under our base-case scenario EBITDA can fall by about 45% before any breach).

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the seven-year $325 million senior secured notes is 'BB-', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this instrument is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects for the noteholders in the event of a payment default.

The notes are contractually subordinated to the five-year $20 million super senior RCF due 2017, the sole other debt in Welltec's relatively straightforward debt structure, with a small amount of financial leases of DKK27 million. Both debt instruments are issued by Welltec and benefit from downstream guarantees from its holding companies and upstream guarantees from the most important operating companies. The notes and the RCF share a relatively light security package mostly comprised of intangibles assets, although the notes have a second-ranking claim on this security in case of enforcement of collateral.

In the event of a default we believe Welltec would be reorganized rather than liquidated, given its niche market position. Our hypothetical default scenario contemplates a default in 2015, owing to weak demand and pricing pressure due to intensified competition, combined with excessive financial leverage.

Under our assumptions, we calculate a stressed EBITDA at default of about DKK230 million and a stressed enterprise value at the point of default of about DKK1.15 billion.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view of Welltec's strong niche position in robotic well intervention, some insensitivity to medium-term market conditions, and prudent financing policy. We anticipate that the company should maintain a reported EBITDA margin of more than 45%, supported by a relatively low and adaptable cost base. We forecast fully adjusted net debt to EBITDA at year-end 2012 of about 2.5x, and FFO to debt about 25%. (The latter metric reflects our adjustment to expense development costs in line with our criteria.) We anticipate that FOCF will continue to be comfortably positive.

Downward rating pressure could arise if margins were to deteriorate, with FOCF turning substantially negative and FFO to debt falling to less than 15% on a sustained basis. This could occur due to structural market conditions such as a new pricing environment engendered by new entrants or competing alternative technologies.

Rating upside could arise should revenue growth meaningfully exceed our expectations, along with sustained above-average profitability and steady, sustained debt reduction.

