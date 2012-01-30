(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Winsome International Limited (Winsome) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Winsome's moderate liquidity position, as reflected in its high utilisation of working capital limits of 90% in the past 12 months (ended December 2011 on maximum monthly balances) and labour intensive nature of the jute industry.

The ratings also factor in Winsome's strong credit profile, as reflected in its low net leverage (total adjusted net debt/EBITDA) of 1.4x and high interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest expenses) of 8.3x in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). The ratings also reflect the company's established customer base with over 75% of revenues coming from government supplies and more than two-decade-long experience of its present management in the Jute industry.

Negative rating guideline for Winsome includes net leverage of above 3x.

Winsome is a public limited company, involved in the processing of raw jute to produce various jute products. It has its manufacturing unit in the name of Rameshwara Jute Mills located at Muktapur, District Samastipur, in north Bihar and has 400 narrow looms with 5,420 spindles. Winsome is listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange. The company had net revenues of INR 1360.5m and EBIDTA margins of 5.5% in FY11.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Winsome's bank facilities as follows:

- INR22.2m long term loans: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR 40m fund based limits: assigned at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR14.7m non fund based limits: assigned at 'Fitch A4+(Ind)'