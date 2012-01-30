(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Gold Plus Glass Industry Limited's (GPGI) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)' and removed it from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings actions reflect GPGI's inability to service its interest payments and principal repayments on time since June 2011 due to liquidity pressures on account of an increase in furnace oil costs, intense competition and prevailing slowdown in user industries. Fitch notes that the company is presently negotiating a financial restructuring under the aegis of the corporate debt restructuring (CDR) scheme.

Positive rating action may result from the successful competition of the CDR and at least two quarters of timely debt servicing.

GPGI's bank facilities have also been downgraded as follows:

- INR920m fund-based working capital limits: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'; removed from RWP

- INR250m non-fund based working capital limits: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'; removed from RWP

- Outstanding INR2,625.80m long-term bank loan (reduced from INR2,661.17m): downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)'; removed from RWP