(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Pooja Forge Limited's (PFL) National Long-term Rating at 'Fitch BBB(ind)', and revised the Outlook to Stable from Positive. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision to Stable reflects a decline in PFL's operating EBITDA margin to 12.5% in FY11 (FY10: 13.8%) due to an increase in raw material costs. This, coupled with high working capital debt, prevented an improvement in net financial leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBIDTAR), which remained at 2.4x in FYE11, against the agency's expectation of deleveraging from FY11.

Fitch notes that the company paid-off its term debt in FY12, and given the absence of major capex, is unlikely to have any significant requirements for long-term funds. However, short-term debt to fund its long working capital cycle, likely to increase in line with a growth in revenue and the acquisition of new customers, shall keep its net financial leverage at the current levels over the short- to- medium-term.

The ratings reflect consistent growth in PFL's revenue over the last three years till H1FY12, as well as its diversified customer base. PFL has limited customer concentration - its largest customer, Bajaj Auto Limited, accounts for 11% of total revenues. Also, the company sells to various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across various segments.

Fitch expects the company to register a further growth in sales and revenue from its JV with Italy's Fontana Finanziaria S.p.A - which started marketing PFL's products to European OEMs in India from May 2011- and from a JV with Japan's Sato Rashi Corp, which will start the marketing of fasteners to Japanese OEMs in India from FY13.

The ratings are constrained by a relatively smaller size of operations, compared to higher-rated entities and high working capital requirements. Its net cash conversion cycle has remained in the range of 100-120 days over the past three years till FY11, leading to high utilisation of its working capital credit facilities.

Positive rating factors include an increase in revenue while maintaining operating profitability, and/or a significant reduction in working capital requirements, which would lead to a decline in net financial leverage below 2x on a sustained basis. A negative rating action may result from a fall in operating profitability and /or an increase in the working capital cycle, or any unanticipated debt-led capex, resulting in financial leverage exceeding 4x on a continued basis.

PFL is engaged in the manufacturing of high-tensile, cold-forged fasteners for varied applications in the automobile, engineering, electronics and construction industries. It reported revenues of INR1673m in FY11 (FY10: INR1341m), EBITDA of INR209m (FY10: INR185m), and net profit of INR92m (FY10: INR65m).

The agency has taken the following actions on the company's following debt instruments:

- INR24.36m long-term debt: 'Fitch BBB(ind)' withdrawn as repaid in full;

- INR200m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)/FitchA2(ind)'; and

- INR149m non-fund based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)/FitchA2(ind)'