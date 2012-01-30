(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the credit enhancement scheme launched by India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL, 'FitchAAA(ind)(SO)') on 5 January 2012 will positively affect the ratings of infrastructure projects' debt.

Fitch understands IIFCL plans to guarantee up to 50% of the debt of operational infrastructure projects with the intention of improving the credit ratings from the 'BBB' category on the Indian national scale. This scheme seeks to enable the projects to access the domestic bond market and refinance their existing bank debt.

The scheme may provide uplift to a project's debt rating provided that it is structured in a way that prevents default. The extent of the uplift will depend on a number of project specific qualitative factors, as well as on the structural features of the guarantee. The credit enhancement value of the partial guarantee lies in its ability to provide liquidity support to cash flows, thereby allowing a project to absorb a greater degree of stress before reaching break-even levels of debt service coverage.

Fitch will evaluate a number of factors on a case-by-case basis before arriving at a rating.

The full commentary entitled, "IIFCL's Credit Enhancement Scheme to Support Ratings", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: IIFCL's Credit Enhancement Scheme to Support Ratings

here