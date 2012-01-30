(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has revised its corporate finance criteria for rating entities above the Country Ceiling. The report, entitled 'Rating Corporates Above the Country Ceiling', updates and replaces the criteria report with the same name published on 5 January 2011. The ratings in Fitch's corporate finance portfolio are not affected by the update.

The updated criteria report maintains all of the same principals used to rate entities above the Country Ceilings and there are no substantive changes compared to the prior criteria.

The updated criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Corporates Above the Rating Ceiling

here