(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited's (HMEL) National
Long-Term rating to 'Fitch AA-(ind)' from 'Fitch A+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of
additional rating actions is provided below.
The upgrade reflects the timely completion of HMEL's, 9 MMTPA greenfield
refinery without any significant cost over runs. The crude distillation and
allied units along with the power plant were commissioned in September 2011; and
the refinery has started commercial sales. HMEL has earlier replaced a part of
its original rupee loans of INR77.9bn with external commercial borrowings. In
October 2011, the entire rupee component of the borrowings was refinanced by the
company, at which time the estimated project cost was INR142.9bn. This has
resulted in lower interest costs to the tune of INR1.4bn besides incorporating a
step-up repayment mechanism. Fitch notes that this would likely ease pressure on
HMEL's cash flows during initial years.
The ratings reflect sponsor strength, underpinned by a support agreement to
maintain a minimum shareholding of 51% until the term loans are fully repaid and
to provide financial support for project cost overruns as estimated on end-March
2012. The refinery is also entitled to receive various fiscal and non-fiscal
benefits from the Government of Punjab. The ratings also benefit from the high
refinery complexity of 12.6 on Nelson Complexity Index, which would enable it to
command higher refining margins.
The ratings have been notched up due to HMEL's firm 'take-or-pay' product
off-take agreement with one of its sponsors - Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Limited (HPCL, 'Fitch AAA'/Stable) - for the evacuation of liquid production
(about 80% of the total production), and the former's strong operational linkage
with and strategic importance to the latter. Fitch notes that HMEL's liquid
output will fulfill the refined products requirements of HPCL's distribution
network in the northern India, increasing the latter's downstream integration.
HMEL expects significant freight advantages for its refinery compared with the
refineries located in the western India.
HMEL has also entered into agreements with various other industrial users and
cement manufacturers for supply of polypropylene and pet-coke, which also form a
significant part of its solids product slate. However, it would still remain
exposed to the volatile gross refinery margins which could impact its
profitability and debt servicing capability. Besides, the company will be
exposed to operational challenges of ramping up the production of the current
facility as planned. Moreover, the projected overcapacity in polypropylene would
expose the company to the over-supply risks and pricing pressures in this
product segment.
Negative rating action may result from a failure to ramp-up operations as
planned leading to delayed de-leveraging. Moreover, any weakening of linkages
with the sponsors or significant deterioration in HPCL's credit profile could
impact the ratings negatively. While consolidated financial leverage (net
debt/EBIDTA) of below 3x over the medium term could act as positive rating
factor.
HMEL is a JV between HPCL and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd, each with a 49%
stake; the rest 2% is held by Industrial Finance Corporation of India (1.2%) and
State Bank of India (0.8%). HMEL's wholly owned subsidiary, HPCL-Mittal
Pipelines Limited - has set up a dedicated crude receipt and storage facility in
Gujarat and a 1,017 km cross-country pipeline for transportation of crude oil to
HMEL's refinery.
Rating actions on HMEL's facilities:
- INR80.98bn term loans (enhanced from INR77.93bn): upgraded to 'Fitch AA-(ind)'
from 'Fitch A+(ind)'
- INR30bn fund-based working capital limits: assigned at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch
A1+(ind)'
- INR20bn non-fund based working capital limits: assigned at 'Fitch
AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'
- INR15bn commercial paper programme (within fund-based working capital limits):
assigned at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'