Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based HPCL-Mittal Pipelines Limited's (HMPL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch AA-(ind)' from 'Fitch A+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. HMPL's INR28.56bn term loans (enhanced from INR27.17bn) have also been upgraded to 'Fitch AA-(ind)' from 'Fitch A+(ind)'.

The upgrade follows the similar rating action on HMPL's parent, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL, 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable; please see rating action commentary dated 30 January 2012). HMPL's ratings have been equalised with HMEL, given the strong operational and strategic linkages between the entities.

The upgrades also reflect the timely completion of the entire project, comprising a pipeline network for crude transportation and a greenfield refinery at Bhatinda in June 2011 and September 2011, respectively. HMPL has incurred total capex of INR40.8bn towards construction of a crude receipt terminal and a 1017km pipelines network till refinery, which is within the initial cost estimates. Also, HMPL had earlier replaced a part of its original rupee loans of INR27.17bn with external commercial borrowings and refinanced rupee loans during FY12, which resulted in lower interest costs.

HMPL has entered into a pipeline usage agreement with HMEL, which provides for meeting debt service coverage ratio of 1.1x in case of no off-take of crude oil by HMEL while the pipeline is made available by HMPL. The sponsors (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd (MEIL)) and promoter (HMEL) will maintain at least 51% share holding till the maturity of term loans.

Any upgrade or downgrade of HMEL's ratings would lead to a similar rating action for HMPL. A reduction in parent support could have a negative impact on the ratings.

HMEL is a JV created by HPCL and MEIL to set up a 9 million metric tonnes per annum green-field petroleum refinery in Punjab. HMPL is a 100% subsidiary of HMEL.