(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Fitch D(ind)nm' rating on Madurai Municipal Solid Waste Processing Company Private Ltd.'s (MMWPCL) INR232.60m long-term rupee denominated project bank loans.

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of MMWPCL.

Fitch migrated MMWPCL's debt rating to the non-monitored category in July 2011. For more information please refer to the commentary entitled, 'Fitch Migrates Madurai Municipal Waste Processing Company Ltd's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category', dated 14 July 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.