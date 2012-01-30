Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings says following the agency's downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating to 'A-'/Outlook Negative from 'A+'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN); see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six Eurozone Sovereigns" dated 27 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com) some utility bonds' ratings are affected while Italian corporates' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) are unaffected.

The senior unsecured debt ratings of utility companies Enel SpA, Acea SpA and Terna Spa have been downgraded by one notch, to 'A-' in the case of Enel SpA, and to 'A' in the case of Acea Spa and Terna Spa and are now aligned with the issuers' IDRs.