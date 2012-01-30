(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for analysing legal uncertainty in emerging
market securitisations.
In the updated criteria report, Fitch lays out the methodology it applies to cap
securitisation ratings in 38 emerging markets worldwide. The report replaces and
supersedes the previous report entitled "Criteria to Analyse Legal Uncertainty
in Emerging Market Securitisations" dated July 2009. This updated criteria is
substantially unchanged from the prior criteria. No rating change is anticipated
due to this update.
The ratings capping criteria described in the new report refer primarily to
legal aspects in securitisations, but also provide a more general framework to
capture some weaknesses evident in emerging market transactions. The report
includes a list of country Challenge Factors (CF) which the agency applies to
determine the likelihood that securitisation transactions may be challenged in
the local courts of an emerging market jurisdiction. The CF are indicators of
the relative strength of a country's overall legal framework for securitisation
transactions, and in combination with Fitch's Country Ceilings, provide clear
analytical limits to emerging market structured finance ratings on a
country-by-country basis.
