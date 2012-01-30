(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for analysing legal uncertainty in emerging market securitisations.

In the updated criteria report, Fitch lays out the methodology it applies to cap securitisation ratings in 38 emerging markets worldwide. The report replaces and supersedes the previous report entitled "Criteria to Analyse Legal Uncertainty in Emerging Market Securitisations" dated July 2009. This updated criteria is substantially unchanged from the prior criteria. No rating change is anticipated due to this update.

The ratings capping criteria described in the new report refer primarily to legal aspects in securitisations, but also provide a more general framework to capture some weaknesses evident in emerging market transactions. The report includes a list of country Challenge Factors (CF) which the agency applies to determine the likelihood that securitisation transactions may be challenged in the local courts of an emerging market jurisdiction. The CF are indicators of the relative strength of a country's overall legal framework for securitisation transactions, and in combination with Fitch's Country Ceilings, provide clear analytical limits to emerging market structured finance ratings on a country-by-country basis.

The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria to Analyse Legal Uncertainty in Emerging Market Securitisations

here