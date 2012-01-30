(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has issued a sector-specific special report describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyse the Indian cement sector on its National scale.

The starting point for assessing the Indian cement producers necessitates placing their risk profile into a rating range. In this case, Fitch believes that the companies in this sector occupy a rating range, which extends from 'Fitch BBB(ind)' up to 'Fitch AA(ind)'; though some of them may be rated lower. Fitch believes that cement sector is exposed to cyclicality in end-user industries such as residential and construction, and to volatile raw material prices.

The next step examines company-specific factors which influence ratings, such as location, geographical diversification, regional dynamics and cost position. Finally, the report cites mid-point financial metrics - financial leverage, interest coverage ratio EBITDAR margin and CFO margin ratios - commensurate within relevant rating categories.

Fitch has placed these various building blocks within rating ranges to increase the transparency of its ratings. However, the analysis does not offer a matrix or formula to derive a notch-specific rating for companies in a particular sector. Instead, it highlights the key rating factors most frequently applied, while still recognising the potential for the unique characteristics of a company and industry sub-sector to affect ratings. Equally, the weighting between individual and aggregate qualitative and quantitative factors varies over time, and where one factor is significantly weaker than others, this weakest element tends to attract a greater weight in the agency's rating analysis.

The release of the special report, entitled "Rating Indian Cement Producers - Sector Credit Factors for National Ratings", follows the publication on 11 March 2010 of a related report, entitled "Interpreting the New Sector Credit Factor Reports for Corporates". Both reports are available at www.fitchratings.com.

The sector-specific credit factors should be read in conjunction with the master criteria "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 12 August 2011, which details Fitch's overarching approach to rating corporate issuers and is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Indian Cement Producers

here