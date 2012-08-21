(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the
four classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Trustee
Company Ltd. as trustee of Progress 2012-2 Trust (see list). Progress 2012-2
Trust is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by AMP
Bank Ltd.
The preliminary ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio,
including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further
loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date.
-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the
stresses we apply. This credit support comprises note subordination and
overcollateralization for each class of rated note.
-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap to be provided
by AMP Bank Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from
any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity
within the transaction, including a liquidity reserve equal to 1.5% of the
invested amount of the notes, and principal draws, are sufficient under our
stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)
A AAA (sf) 463.66
AB AAA (sf) 22.56
B1 AA- (sf) 12.525
B2 AA- (sf) 1.255
OC N/A 1.75
