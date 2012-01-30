Jan 30 - In a report published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' said its outlook for the credit quality of U.S. consumer products companies in the personal care, consumer services, apparel, and tobacco sectors is slightly negative through the first half of 2012. "This reflects slow economic growth in the U.S. and our belief that lower-rated companies may have more difficulty refinancing than in the first half of 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Diane Shand.

According to the report, titled "Slow Economic Recovery Could Mean Downgrades Again Outpace Upgrades In 2012 For U.S. Personal Care, Consumer Services, Apparel, And Tobacco Companies," credit trends for U.S. consumer products companies in the personal care, consumer services, apparel, and tobacco sectors will likely stabilize in the second half of 2012 as companies begin to benefit from price increases already implemented, increasing operating efficiencies, and tight cost controls. In addition, based on recent market trends, there could be some moderation of inflation. However, commodity costs should remain above 2010 levels.

"For all of 2012, we believe downgrades will outpace upgrades," said Ms. Shand. "The downgrade-to-upgrade ratio, however, could be slightly better than in 2011, when downgrades outpaced upgrades by 2.2x."