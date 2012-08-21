(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 21 -
Summary analysis -- Portugal Telecom SGPS S.A. -------------------- 21-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: Portugal
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 737273
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Jan-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
03-Jun-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
21-Apr-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Rationale
The rating on telecommunications operator Portugal Telecom SGPS S.A. reflects
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the group's business risk
profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "significant." We think
its business risk profile is constrained by the tough economic and financial
conditions in Portugal (Republic of Portugal, BB/Negative/B), resulting in
intense price competition and adverse consumer and corporate behaviors. These
weaknesses are cushioned by its solid and well-sustained positions in the
Portuguese fixed-line, pay-TV, and mobile telecommunications markets. Portugal
Telecom's 26% proportionately consolidated Brazilian subsidiary Oi only
modestly cushions the company's exposure to, and impact of the domestic
economy, in our view. In addition, we note that dividends upstreamed from Oi
in the future will be exposed to currency fluctuations.