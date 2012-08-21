Aug 21 -
Overview
-- On Aug. 2, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term
sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Ireland. The outlook on Ireland
remains negative.
-- We are now revising upward our view of likelihood of extraordinary
support to Irish utility Bord Gais Eireann (Bord Gais) from the Irish
government to "high" from "moderate" to reflect the government's intention to
remain a majority shareholder and sell Bord Gais' power generation and supply
business.
-- In accordance with our criteria on government-related entities, the
above changes do not affect the corporate credit ratings on Bord Gais as long
as we continue to assess its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as 'bbb+' and
the sovereign rating is 'BBB+'.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term
corporate credit ratings on Bord Gais.
-- The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign and our view that,
over the medium term, Bord Gais' SACP will remain under pressure due to
uncertainties about the group's forthcoming restructuring.
Rating Action
On Aug. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2'
long- and short-term corporate credit ratings and 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt
ratings on Irish Utility Bord Gais Eireann (Bord Gais). The outlook is
negative.
Rationale
The affirmation follows that on the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on
Aug. 2, 2012. For further details, see "Ireland Ratings Affirmed At
'BBB+/A-2'; Outlook Remains Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal.
The affirmation also follows the Irish government's announcement earlier this
year that it intends to remain a majority shareholder of Bord Gais and to sell
Bord Gais' power generation and supply business Bord Gais Energy. The
government intends to retain the regulated gas transportation and distribution
systems and two gas interconnectors.
The government plans to merge into Bord Gais the water supply businesses
maintained by a number of local authorities. The government will incorporate
these businesses into Irish Water, which will become a regulated and
ring-fenced subsidiary of Bord Gais.
To reflect these changes, we are revising upward our assessment of Bord Gais'
role for the Irish government to "very important" from "important" previously
and its link with the government to "strong" from "limited." Consequently, we
are revising upward our view of the likelihood of timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to Bord Gais from the Irish government to "high" from
"moderate" in accordance with our criteria on government-related entities
(GREs).
We consider that the aforementioned changes to Bord Gais' activities are
likely to strengthen its business risk profile, because more than 95% of its
EBITDA is likely to come from regulated monopoly operations. That said, we
believe that the establishment of Irish Water could be challenging for Bord
Gais in terms of integration, additional costs, and investments. We also
consider the lack of an established regulated framework for water activities
in Ireland to be a negative factor for Bord Gais compared with its water peers
in the U.K.
In addition, we do not yet have any information on the capital structure of
the new entity and we do not have enough information to assess Bord Gais'
financial risk profile following the completion of the sale, which is likely
to occur before year-end 2013.
We therefore continue to assess Bord Gais' stand-alone credit profile (SACP)
at 'bbb+'. In accordance with our criteria on GREs, the above changes do not
affect the corporate credit ratings on Bord Gais as long as we continue to
assess its SACP at 'bbb+' and the sovereign rating is 'BBB+'.
The SACP on Bord Gais reflects our assessment of the company's business risk
profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "significant."
The "strong" business risk profile is underpinned by Bord Gais' leading market
position in the Irish natural gas market and the significant proportion of
stable and predictable cash flows from its low-risk regulated gas transmission
and distribution network operations.
These strengths are partially offset by increasing competition in the energy
retail market, promoted by the Irish government. This competition has resulted
in Bord Gais losing share in the gas supply market and has prompted the
company's expansion into the low-margin electricity supply market.
The "significant" financial risk profile reflects Bord Gais' partially
debt-financed investments in power generation, and our view that the company's
credit metrics have underperformed against our guidelines for the ratings over
the past two years.
In our opinion, Bord Gais will be able to sustain the SACP of 'bbb+' if
coverage of net debt by funds from operations (FFO) exceeds 13% on a Standard
& Poor's-adjusted basis. This assumes that we continue to assess the company's
business risk profile as "strong." Under our base-case scenario, Bord Gais'
adjusted FFO to net debt will strengthen to more than 13.0% in 2012, compared
with 12.9% in 2011.
The 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating on Bord Gais is based on the
group's SACP, as well as on our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that
the Republic of Ireland would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary
support to Bord Gais in the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of
extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Bord Gais':
-- "Very important" role as the monopoly owner and operator of the gas
transmission and distribution networks in Ireland. Bord Gais also has a very
important role in implementing the Irish government's reforms of water
services in Ireland by setting up and operating Irish Water; and
-- "Strong" link with the Irish government, given our view that the
government will remain an important majority shareholder, with no plans to
privatize Bord Gais' core gas infrastructure business. Bord Gais is 96.73%
state-owned, with the remainder held through an employee share ownership plan.
While Bord Gais has an independent management team that makes autonomous
business decisions, the government has a strong influence on the company's
strategies and business plans, appoints eight of the nine Board members, and
sets Bord Gais' borrowing limit.