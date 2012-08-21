(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 21 - Fitch Ratings does not consider there to be
an asset bubble across Germany for either residential or commercial real estate
assets. Property prices and rents have generally moved in line with economic
fundamentals. Only in metropolitan areas, particularly Berlin and Munich, have
price increases been seen to exceed fundamentals such as the relative economic
stability of Germany, net migration and low construction activity.
However, Fitch is also cautious given that developments in other countries had
been labelled as non-hazardous until evidence proved otherwise.
Fitch believes residential property prices will increase further across Germany
and particularly sharply in core property markets in the short- to medium-term,
as the agency expects investor demand to remain strong. This will inflate German
banks' collateral values in the long run if the gap between economic indicators
and price levels increases.
"In Germany's core locations, residential property net rental yields (net cold
rent after operating expenses/purchase price) of up to 400 basis points per year
are still achievable, although Fitch sees great variances between different
locations," says Markus Schmitt, Associate Director in Fitch's Financial
Institutions group. "However, Fitch expects net rental yields to fall further
due to strong investor demand and a more moderate economic outlook, potentially
constraining rental growth."
There has been moderate mortgage lending growth, with outstanding residential
mortgage loans increasing by only 1% p.a. since 2003. This is despite Germany
having one of the lowest home ownership ratios in Europe (about 46%).
Fitch believes that underwriting criteria for residential mortgage lenders are
generally adequate. However it also notes that high loan-to-value financings
which are only moderately priced are available from some German banks.
Additionally, commercial real estate lending standards have improved since the
onset of the financial crisis and credit risks are priced adequately.
For more information, see "No Signs of Real Estate Bubble in Germany", dated 15
August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: No Signs of Real-Estate Bubble in Germany
here