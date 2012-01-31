(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Hansa Metallics Limited's (HML) additional INR200m fund-based working capital facilities 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)' ratings.

HML's outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch BB(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR770m fund-based working capital facilities: 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR208.3m long-term loan: 'Fitch BB(ind)'

HML manufactures electric resistance welded (ERW) precision tubes by procuring hot rolling coils and converting it to cold rolled ERW pipes. In FY11, the company's net revenues were INR1,595.5m (INR1,094.7m) and EBITDA margin was 14.1% (8.7%).

For more information on HML's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, "Hansa Metallics Affirmed at 'Fitch BB(ind)'/Stable", dated 27 September 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.