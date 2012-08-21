(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Calderys India Refractories Limited's (CIRL) National
Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions
is provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects CIRL's position as India's second-largest refractory
manufacturer, as well as its stable revenue streams and EBITDA margins (FY12
(year end March): 18.4%, FY11: 17.7%), which are both driven by replacement
demand for refractories from the steel and cement sectors. The ratings also
factored in the company's conservative financial profile, which is supported by
high cash and cash equivalents of INR445m, a negative net debt, and high
interest cover of 82.02x in FY12.
The company does not have any large capex plans over the near-term, thus debt
protection ratios are likely to remain strong. However, CIRL plans to set up a
manufacturing unit at Gujarat in FY15 with total investments of around INR350m
which is likely to be funded through internal accruals.
The ratings are also strengthened by CIRL's operational synergies with its
parent France's Imerys SA (a leading global industrial minerals company). Fitch
expects the company to continue deriving synergies from the parent through
better sourcing arrangements for raw materials and more efficient manufacturing
technologies.
The ratings are, however, constrained by the volatile prices of raw materials
(especially alumina and bauxite), which are partially offset by CIRL's ability
to pass through part of price increases to its customers. The ratings are
further constrained by competition from unorganised sector and lower import
duties on refractory products. Other concerns emanate from volatility in the
domestic steel sector which accounted for around 35%-40% of CIRL's revenue over
FY11-FY12.
CIRL was formally known as Ace Calderys Limited. In FY12, CIRL recorded revenue
of INR5,747m, up 15% yoy, with EBITDA of INR1,056m (FY11: INR883m).
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include
substantial debt-funded acquisitions and capex at CIRL resulting in net
debt/EBITDA exceeding 1.5x on a sustained basis.
Fitch has also affirmed CIRL's bank loan ratings as follows:
- INR200m cash credit facility (fully interchangeable with working capital
demand loan): affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch AA-(ind)' and National
Short-Term 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
- INR200m fund-based limits: affirmed at National Short-Term 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
- INR500m non-fund-based limits: affirmed at National Short-Term 'Fitch
A1+(ind)'