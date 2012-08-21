(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 21 -
Summary analysis -- Pakistan (Islamic Republic of) ---------------- 21-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/B Country: Pakistan
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Jul-2012 B-/B B-/B
24-Aug-2009 B-/C B-/C
19-Dec-2008 CCC+/C CCC+/C
14-Nov-2008 CCC+/C CCC/C
06-Oct-2008 B-/C CCC+/C
15-May-2008 BB-/B B/B
Rationale
The sovereign credit ratings on the Islamic Republic of Pakistan take into
account the country's weak fiscal profile and associated high public and
external leverage, low income level, as well as the underlying weak political
and policy setting. These constraints are balanced against strong remittance
inflows that help sustain a still-adequate external liquidity position.
Pakistan's public and external indebtedness is a main rating constraint. Net
general government debt stands at an estimated 52% of GDP in 2012. 40% of such
debt is external. Although we expect the debt-to-GDP ratio to decline to about
48% by 2015, that modest improvement will stem from high nominal GDP growth,
which will in turn be propelled by double-digit inflation. The interest burden
on this debt is a hefty 27% of general government revenues. This poses a great
constraint on discretionary spending, given already sparse fiscal resources.
The large interest bill and other expenditure-side rigidities against a narrow
revenue base of about 12.5% of GDP result in ongoing fiscal slippages.
Pakistan's inability to implement structural revenue reforms and meet agreed
fiscal targets resulted in the suspension of the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) loan agreement well before its expiry in September 2011--diminishing
Pakistan's access to foreign funding. The weak revenue performance also
directly constrains monetary policy effectiveness because the government is
compelled to borrow from the central bank for deficit financing. As of May
2012, the central bank's net claims on the general government amounted to
73.3% of the monetary base, up from 54% in September 2011.
Pakistan's political and security environments also constrain the rating. A
volatile, fragmented, and adversarial domestic political setting detracts from
policymaking and implementation. The resulting weak macroeconomic conditions,
together with regional insurgencies, sectarian strife, and weak governance
standards are a significant deterrent for private sector investment.
The government's recent failure to make timely payments on unrated
government-guaranteed commercial obligations by the Central Power Purchasing
Agency to independent power producers was attributable to bureaucratic delays
and does not constitute a default according to our criteria. Our 'B' rating
category considers the potential of administrative weaknesses to result in
payment delays from ministries to agencies.
Pakistan's low income level is an additional rating constraint. With per
capita GDP of an estimated US$1,282 in fiscal 2012, the government has a low
revenue base to draw on. The government's political and policy flexibility
needed to avoid default is also severely limited. Structural reforms necessary
to break the low-growth, high-inflation pattern that emerged over the past
five years need a more stable political environment and will take time to
accomplish. We therefore believe this rating constraint will persist for some
time to come.
Pakistan's adequate foreign currency liquidity supports the ratings. Buoyant
remittance inflows from a geographically well-diversified off-shore labor
force and large Pakistani diaspora amount to 5.6% of GDP, having risen more
than threefold in nominal terms over the past seven years. These inflows help
moderate the effect of a negative terms-of-trade shift, such that current
account deficits are likely to remain at a moderate 2.0%-2.5% range. Foreign
exchange reserves of US$14.9 billion (as of July 6, 2012) are still within
prudential norms, covering an estimated 3.1 months of current account
payments. For the forecast period to 2015, we expect reserve coverage to
decline further, leaving gross external financing needs as a percentage of
current account receipts plus usable reserves at about 108%--still comparable
with that of peers in the rating category. The deterioration may slow on lower
oil prices and higher service receipts from the recent reopening of North
Atlantic Treaty Organization supply routes to Afghanistan, and, with that, the
likely resumption of Coalition Fund support payments from the U.S.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook balances still-adequate external liquidity against
vulnerabilities posed by structural fiscal weaknesses and significant
political and security risks.
We may lower the ratings if major slippages in policy occur, resulting in
rising public debt ratios, or if the balance-of-payments position deteriorates
and external liquidity comes under greater stress. Conversely, we may raise
the ratings if Pakistan shows progress in its fiscal consolidation efforts,
manifested in moderating deficits and a steady reduction in the public debt
burden.
