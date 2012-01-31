(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' corporate credit and related debt ratings on government-owned postal operator New Zealand Post Ltd. (NZ Post). At the same time, we revised the outlook on the long-term rating to negative from stable.

"The outlook revision reflects our view that NZ Post faces an ongoing structural decline in its core business--standard-letter deliveries--which will continue to weaken the company's business risk profile over time," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Adrian Chow said. "In addition, we expect the company will become increasingly reliant on more competitive earning streams such as parcel and express courier deliveries, which will place further pressure on its business risk profile."

The ratings on NZ Post are based on our view of the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's assesses at 'bbb+', as well as our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the New Zealand government (New Zealand, foreign currency AA/Stable/A-1+; local currency, AA+/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to NZ Post in an event of financial distress. The SACP reflects our view of the company's "strong" business profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.

The negative outlook reflects our view that ongoing deterioration in the standard-letters business and NZ Post's reliance on more competitive earning streams will weaken its business risk profile over time. We expect, however, the company will continue to focus on improving the sustainability and efficiency of its mail delivery network to partly offset these weaknesses. The rating on NZ Post could be lowered within the next two years if the structural erosion of the standard-letter volumes materially accelerates and is not offset by improvements to its delivery network. In addition, we may lower the rating if FFO-to-debt (excluding banking operations) is sustained below 15%, due to persisting weak operating performance, debt-funded acquisitions, or debt-funded distributions.

Further pressure on the ratings may also arise in the unlikely event of a weakening in our assessment of the likelihood that the New Zealand government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to NZ Post.

An outlook revision to stable will require the stabilization of the postal business as well as a more conservative financial profile commensurate with the 'AA-' rating, including FFO-to-debt (excluding banking operations) greater than 30%.