(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+'
ratings on Kiwibank Ltd. The outlook on the long-term rating was revised to negative from
stable, following a similar revision of the outlook on Kiwibank's parent company New Zealand
Post Ltd. (NZ Post; AA-/Negative/A-1+; see research update titled "New Zealand Post Ltd. Ratings
Affirmed At 'AA-/A-1+'; Outlook Revised To Negative On Weakening Business Risk Profile",
published to Global Credit Portal on Jan. 31, 2012).
"The outlook revision mirrors the change in the outlook on the long-term
rating on NZ Post to negative from stable," Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Nico de Lange said. "We equalize the ratings on Kiwibank with those on the
bank's parent, NZ Post, due to the benefit of NZ Post's unconditional
guarantee for all of the bank's senior obligations. We believe that there are
no significant changes in rating factors, other than the change in the outlook
of the bank's parent, that affect our rating assessment of Kiwibank."
Our ratings on Kiwibank reflect the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for
banks operating only in New Zealand; and Kiwibank's "moderate" business
position, "strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity. The SACP for Kiwibank is 'bbb'.
The negative outlook on Kiwibank reflects the outlook on its parent, NZ Post.
The ratings on Kiwibank should remain equated with those on NZ Post, unless
there is a significant dilution or withdrawal of the guarantee provided by NZ
Post. Should this occur, the rating on Kiwibank could be lowered near or to
its SACP assessment.