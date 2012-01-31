Jan 31 - This week Matt Jamieson spoke with Johann Kenny, Fitch's telecom sector analyst based in Sydney, about the potential for the Australian government to claw back some of the AUD11bn it is set to pay Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra: 'A'/Negative) over the medium term, following the regulator's proposal to significantly increase mobile spectrum fees. Matt is Head of APAC Research in Fitch's Corporate Ratings Group.

Johann stated that the proposed licence fee increase is the latest example of regulatory risk in the Australian telco sector. He also expressed Fitch's view that AUD11bn which Telstra is expected to receive over the next 30 years - under agreements associated with the National Broadband Network (NBN) - could not be treated as windfall equity distributions without leading to pressure on Telstra's credit rating. However, Fitch believes that Telstra's priority will be to use this cash to invest in its business particularly in technology and infrastructure to maintain its leadership position, in a more competitive, lower margin environment.

Matt: The Australian communication minister recently outlined steep price increases for the renewal of spectrum licence fees. To what extent is this likely to affect Telstra?

Johann: If the regulator's proposal is finalized and Telstra opts to accept those terms, Fitch expects Telstra's capex to increase by around AUD200m to AUD250m in FY13. However, as competitors will be facing the same cost increases, Fitch expects customers will ultimately have to bear the additional expense unless operators choose to absorb some of the cost to increase market share.

In the late 1990s, the original 800Mhz spectrum licence fees totalled approximately AUD300m; this was substantially lower than those paid by European telcos at the time. Telstra's AUD3bn capex budget for FY12 includes around AUD500m to AUD600m for the renewal of the 800Mhz spectrum licences. Fitch estimates the regulator's draft proposal will increase this cost to AUD785m.

Matt: Whilst Telstra may have the cash to pay for higher spectrum fees, how are Telstra's competitors placed - to what extent will elevated spectrum fees negatively affect their operating performance?

Johann: Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited (VHA) is the only other telco with licences in the 800Mhz spectrum and Fitch estimates its cost to be AUD267m under the draft proposals. While Fitch does not rate VHA, unless these additional costs can be passed to customers, the company's cash flows will suffer at a time when network upgrade costs and handset subsidies are significant draws on VHA's funds.

Matt: Does this not illustrate that regulatory risk is likely to remain high for the telecom operators in Australia? What is the likelihood that the government will seek to impose additional measures on Telstra which would limit the amount of free cash flow it can generate?

Johann: There are two aspects to regulatory risk here. Certainly the proposed price hike for spectrum demonstrates the regulator's ability to take cash from the sector and may make new entrants more wary of investing capital in Australia. Moreover, to the extent that mobile consumers are likely to be relatively insensitive to small increases in tariffs, it is likely that these costs will be ultimately be borne by the customer.

However, Fitch believes that the Telstra's individual regulatory risk will decline following the NBN implementation as Telstra will be competing on a level playing field, and therefore Telstra-specific regulatory action to promote competition or raise fees for the government are less likely.

Matt: Certain media reports have recently stated that Telstra's management is likely to prioritize capital management initiatives for the total AUD11bn it will receive for selling its core backbone assets to the government's NBN company. From a bondholder perspective does this make sense? Wouldn't Telstra be better off placing a higher priority on investing for the future to minimize the extent of the margin erosion it will face as it transitions from a dominant network owner to a functionally separate retail service provider with no network advantage?

Johann: Fitch's view is that a lump-sum cash pay-out, in whatever form including special dividends or share buybacks, will put pressure on Telstra's credit rating.

Importantly, capital returns must be framed in the context of the new competitive structure within which Telstra will participate. Telstra is currently viewed as a technology leader in deploying telecommunication services in Australia, and this competitive advantage will be even more important to maintain once it no longer controls its fixed-line infrastructure. Accordingly, Fitch expects Telstra's capex requirements to remain at approximately 14% of turnover despite the fact that the company will no longer have to invest in the legacy copper network. Moreover, NBN-related cash in-flows are not riskless because of various conditions attached to the payments and there is a potential for a reversal in government policy should there be a political change. Also the payments will be received gradually over a long period of time.