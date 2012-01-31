(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 -
OVERVIEW
-- Sunshine Trust is an ABS securitization transaction, in which the
rated ABLs and beneficial interests are backed by a pool of consumer loan
receivables originated by Shinsei Financial Co. Ltd.
-- On Jan. 27, 2012, the amount of principal on the A1 ABL increased
following the additional entrustment of underlying consumer loan receivables.
The A1 ABL was then divided into the A1S ABL and A1 ABL on Jan. 31, 2012, and
the amounts of the A2 to C ABLs and the class D beneficial interests were
changed on the same day.
-- We have affirmed our ratings on the A1, A2, B, and C ABLs and the
class D beneficial interests, based on our view of the transaction's
structure, pool characteristics, credit support, cash flow, legal risks, and
other factors.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its ratings on the A1,
A2, B, and C asset-backed loans (ABLs) and the class D beneficial interests issued/extended
under the Sunshine Trust asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction (see list
below). All ABLs and classes of beneficial interests are secured by a pool of
consumer loan receivables originated by Shinsei Financial Co. Ltd.
Under this transaction, the originator entrusted a pool of consumer loan
receivables and cash with the trustee, and received the class A1 to E
beneficial interests, the subordinate beneficial interests, and the seller's
beneficial interests. The class A1 to C beneficial interests were then
transferred to investors. In April 2011, the trustee, which borrowed the A1 to
C ABLs, fully redeemed the class A1 to C beneficial interests, using primarily
the A1 to C ABLs. On Jan. 27, 2012, the amount of principal on the A1 ABL
increased through additional borrowing following the additional entrustment of
underlying consumer loan receivables, and the class E beneficial interests
were fully repaid through some of the additional borrowings attributed to the
A1 ABL on the same day. The A1 ABL was then divided into the A1S ABL and A1
ABL on Jan. 31, 2012, and the amounts of the A2 to C ABLs and the class D
beneficial interests were changed on the same day.
The ratings reflect our views primarily on the following factors:
-- The credit risk inherent in the collateral pool based on the
collateral characteristics and historical performance, as well as the business
conditions that we have forecast for the obligors and consumer finance
companies;
-- The ample credit support provided via overcollateralization;
-- The payment structure and cash flow mechanics that have been
established in the event that the performance of the underlying assets
deteriorates, including: (1) a default trap, through which excess interest
from the asset pool is used to mitigate losses from the defaulted receivables;
(2) repurchase by the originator of defaulted receivables not covered through
the default trap up to a certain limit; and (3) the establishment of early
amortization triggers that convert the transaction to a monthly pass-through
turbo structure;
-- The creditworthiness of the originator in terms of performance,
including the repurchase of defaulted receivables;
-- The quality and ability of the originator as a servicer for this
transaction;
-- The schemes that have been adopted in the event that certain credit
events involving the servicer occur in the future, including: (1) the
appointment of a backup servicer at the outset of the transaction; (2) the
establishment of commingling risk triggers to mitigate commingling risk; and
(3) the establishment of a cash reserve to provide liquidity support to the
transaction; and
-- The transaction's legal structure, including the entrustment of the
consumer loan receivables that has been structured to achieve a "true sale,"
and the fact that the trust agreement is not at risk of being cancelled on the
ground that the contracting parties have not fulfilled their obligations.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely
payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's
legal final maturity date in July 2018.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here.