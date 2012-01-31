(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Kwality Dairy (India) Limited's (KDIL) additional INR1,350m fund-based working capital facilities (including cash credit facilities) a 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' rating. Simultaneously, Fitch has assigned a 'Fitch A2(ind)' rating to KDIL's overall fund-based working capital facilities.

KDIL's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR6,000m fund based working capital facilities (including cash credit facilities): 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

For KDIL's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, entitled "India's Kwality Dairy Rated at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable", dated 4 November 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.