Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings says the ratings Outlook for banks in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region
is Stable and reflects the ability, at the banks' existing rating levels, to weather the weaker
global economy and/or the expected ability and willingness of the respective sovereign
to provide support. Key elements to this rating Outlook include the ability to
absorb higher credit losses as a result of the global economic headwinds, as
well as the strength of funding structures.
Potential downside risks are, however, present. The agency remains cautious on
Chinese banks; funding and liquidity pressures are increasing as these banks
balance rising forbearance/asset quality burdens with the pressure to lend in
support of economic growth. This adds downward pressure on Viability Ratings
(VRs) within China, and could also affect the VRs of banks based in regional
centres where exposure to China has grown - this includes Hong Kong and
Singapore. Downside risk is also heightened by potential economic contagion from
Europe and/or a structural economic deterioration in China.
A trend that will be evident in 2012 will be rising NPL ratios across the
region, but, with most banks at near cyclical low points, Fitch notes this trend
is expected. Countries that may surprise on the upside should conditions
deteriorate further are China, India and Vietnam.
Pre-provision profits are expected to remain adequately strong, and should
absorb risks from some downward pressure on earnings from higher impairment
charges and slower loan growth. Thin profitability, however, remains a feature
of the Japanese and Taiwanese banking sectors. Capital adequacy is unlikely to
be under threat for most banks. Markets where capital pressures do exist are
China, Vietnam, Mongolia and India.
With the exception of a few APAC markets, bank funding structures are considered
a ratings strength with healthy loan/deposit indicators, based on largely
deposit-funded balance sheets. More wholesale-funded markets, such as Korea and
Australia, have been strengthening liquidity. That said, the Rating Watch
Negative for the four major Australian banks largely reflects Fitch's view that
despite significant improvements, these banks continue to have a weaker funding
profile than other similarly highly rated global peers.
