(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 -

-- Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. is Japan's largest real estate company and has a record of successful large-scale, high value-added project development, supported by strong property development and management capabilities and a relatively stable financial profile.

-- Relatively stable earnings from its leasing asset portfolio, which mainly consists of office and retail facilities, underpin the company's overall earnings, even amid a sluggish real estate market.

-- We have affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on Mitsui Fudosan. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable. We also affirmed our 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating.

Mitsui Fudosan is Japan's largest diversified real estate company. It engages in a wide array of businesses--including property leasing, development and sales, and property and asset management--mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area. The company has a record of successful large-scale, high value-added project development, supported by strong property development and management capabilities and a portfolio of high-quality assets. These high-quality assets are the backbone of the company's core leasing business, which, in turn, underpins the company's overall earnings. Although the domestic real estate market remains sluggish, the rental office and retail facilities it has completed in recent years operate smoothly. However, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects pressure on Mitsui Fudosan's leasing business and rental income will take time to fully dissipate because a recovery in rent fees generally lags that of the economy. Nevertheless, rent sensitivity in the company's portfolio is relatively low, reflecting its conservative policy on tenant contracts and continued low vacancy rates (2.8% on a consolidated basis for rental office and retail facilities as of Sept. 30, 2011) due to relatively high demand for its properties.

The company's property development and sales business is more vulnerable to changes in overall market conditions, and we believe the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011, may result in fewer condominium sales in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) than in fiscal 2010. However, the low profitability of the company's condominium sales is likely to improve gradually, in our view, as the company reduces the proportion of properties it acquired at higher prices. Weakness in the real estate market is likely to continue to shrink capital gains in the company's investment property sales business--which includes office buildings, retail properties, and residential properties--despite its ongoing efforts to collect invested funds by selling assets to Japanese REITs under its umbrella as well as to outside investors.

The real estate market has yet to stage a clear turnaround. This will constrain Mitsui Fudosan's ability to accumulate retained earnings--from rental income, gains on property sales, and the collection of previously invested funds--that the company could use to reduce its debt. As a result, Standard & Poor's does not expect Mitsui Fudosan's financial profile, which is slightly weak for the current ratings, to recover any time soon. Even so, a key factor underpinning the credit ratings on Mitsui Fudosan is the company's focus on financial discipline through stringent selection of investments, property sales, and collection of previous investments. Furthermore, Standard & Poor's takes the view that significant appraisal gains, mainly in the company's rental properties, and stable cash flow from its property leasing and management businesses make it unlikely that the soundness of Mitsui Fudosan's actual balance sheet will deteriorate significantly, even if collection of funds in its property sales business is delayed. We also believe that Mitsui Fudosan's shift to long-term fixed rate financing and its diversification of its debt maturities give it a high capacity to repay debt.

The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable. Standard & Poor's believes Mitsui Fudosan's property sales business will probably remain somewhat stagnant and rental fees will remain under pressure, likely putting revenue and profitability under pressure for some time. However, good financial discipline and a focus on collecting invested funds make it unlikely that the company's financial profile will deteriorate materially. Standard & Poor's will consider downgrading Mitsui Fudosan if the following factors significantly undermine its earnings and financial profile:

-- Prolonged weakness in demand for office buildings, leading to a sharp fall in profitability in its leasing business;

-- A substantial delay in improving earnings and profitability in its property sales business; and

-- An expansion of investments that significantly increase total debt.

-- A ratio of funds from operations (FFO; before adjusting for working capital) to debt of below 8.0% for a sustained period.

Conversely, we are likely to upgrade Mitsui Fudosan if the company's thorough management of risks through selective investments and exit strategies results in growing prospects that it will secure stable earnings, a gradual improvement in the profitability of its leasing and property sales businesses, and continuous improvement of its balance sheet. However, because improvement of the company's financial profile is likely to be slow, we see little likelihood that we will raise the ratings on Mitsui Fudosan in the near future.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011

Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008