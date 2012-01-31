(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Goyal Energy
& Steel Pvt. Ltd.'s (GESPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch
B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects improvements in GESPL's net
financial leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDA) to 6.2x in the
financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) from 9.6x in FY10, as its
EBITDA margins increased to 4.7% from 2.5%. This is mainly due
to higher average sales realisation per tonne of angles and
channels at the company's rolling mill compared with previous
year's and also because of partial backward integration through
an ingots manufacturing facility.
The ratings, however, remain constrained by the company's
tight liquidity position, as reflected through its continuous
100% utilisation and occasional over-utilisation of the
fund-based limits by 0.5%-1%. The ratings are further
constrained by the price volatility risk because GESPL buys its
raw materials from the open market.
Positive rating guidelines include an improvement in GESPL's
liquidity position in the next two quarters along with the
maintenance of the current financial profile. Negative rating
guidelines include any significant debt-funded capex leading to
a decline in EBITDA margins and hence deterioration in net
leverage to 10x.
In FY11, GESPL reported revenue of INR1,222.9m (FY10:
INR1,160.4m). Its total adjusted debt increased to INR367.9m in
FY11 (FY10: INR305.0m), while free cash flow (FCF), though
improved, remained negative at INR126.5m (FY10: negative
INR135.6m). Fitch expects FCF to remain negative in FY12 mainly
due to the company's higher working capital requirements because
of increased volume of business.
Fitch has also affirmed GESPL's bank facilities as follows:
- INR32.8m term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch B+(ind)'
- INR395m fund-based limits (increased from INR245m):
affirmed at 'Fitch B+(ind)'