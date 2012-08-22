(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 22 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Quest Insurance Group Ltd. ----------------------------- 22-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: New Zealand
Local currency CC/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Aug-2012 CC/-- --/--
29-Apr-2011 CCC-/-- --/--
17-Mar-2011 CC/-- --/--
30-Mar-2010 CCC/-- --/--
22-Feb-2010 CC/-- --/--
29-Apr-2008 CCC/-- --/--
15-Oct-2007 CC/-- --/--
10-Oct-2007 CCC+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg CC/Negative 22-Aug-2012