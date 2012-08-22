(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 22 -
Overview
-- On Aug. 6, 2012, New Zealand finance company GFNZ Group Ltd. (GFNZ)
received less-than-anticipated new funding to shore up its liquidity position.
-- Although the finance company was able to repay half of its September
scheduled debt repayment obligations on Aug. 17, 2012, a delay or reduction in
the level of additional new external funding secured by GFNZ through August
and September 2012 could result in GFNZ defaulting on its debt obligations.
-- GFNZ has experienced ongoing delays around a range of funding
initiatives (which have been discounted in our liquidity analysis for the
finance company), and prevailing uncertainty around receipt of new external
funding bring into question GFNZ's ability to meet it liquidity needs through
the period to and beyond March 2013.
-- Over the next few months, GFNZ will remain highly reliant on securing
new external funding to meet its liability obligations and receipt of some new
funding is not expected to support upward rating prospects.
Rating Action
On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its long-term
issuer credit ratings on New Zealand finance company GFNZ Group Ltd. (GFNZ)
and GFNZ's wholly owned insurance subsidiary, Quest Insurance Group Ltd., to
'CC' from 'CCC-'. The ratings are removed from CreditWatch with negative
implications, where they were placed on June 4, 2012. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The rating action reflects Standard & Poor's heightened concerns that GFNZ
could default in the next few months if it is unsuccessful in securing new
additional external funding, with the possibility of default extending through
the period to March 2013 if the receipt of proceeds from planned funding
initiatives is delayed.
GFNZ has experienced some delays in securing planned new external funding
which has reduced our confidence that sufficient funds will be received before
the end of September 2012 for it to meet scheduled debt obligation payments.
GFNZ's ability to meet its scheduled repayment on its bank facility and
debentures is heavily reliant on successful progression of the finance
company's efforts to secure funds from other funding initiatives, which might
include a planned rights issue and the potential issuance of new debentures.
GFNZ announced on Aug. 14, 2012, that the four-for-one rights
issue--generating NZ$1.4 million in net proceeds--has been deferred to at
least October 2012, which adds to heightened sensitivity around the finance
company's ability to meet its debt obligations in September 2012. Also
deferred are other funding initiatives that include the issuance of new
debentures (GFNZ had no debenture prospectus on issue since June 2011).
Although debenture funding secured in early months was only anticipated to be
small amounts, delay on this more sustainable source of funding further
hampers our view of GFNZ's ability to accumulate sufficient funds to meet
future repayment needs and support its business prospects.
In our opinion, GFNZ management's key focus for the next 12 months will
continue to be on funding and liquidity--the factor that underpins our rating
rationale for GFNZ. Notwithstanding this, we recognize there has been an
improvement in year-on-year performance despite a reported after-tax loss of
NZ$1.6 million at March 2012 (compared to a loss of NZ$8.6 million for fiscal
2011). This improvement is driven by good performance on the new ledger
business and improving credit loss stability on the old ledger business. At
June 30, 2012, new ledger loans represent 44% of the total loan portfolio,
with 89% of loan receivables making timely payments. A challenge for GFNZ is
its ability to grow the new ledger business under constraining funding and
liquidity factors--again highlighting the importance of this to the rating. As
previously noted, should GFNZ be able to secure significant and stable funding
sources over the longer term, there is scope to better recognize any
improvements in overall loan quality.