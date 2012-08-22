(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 22 -

Overview

-- On Aug. 6, 2012, New Zealand finance company GFNZ Group Ltd. (GFNZ) received less-than-anticipated new funding to shore up its liquidity position.

-- Although the finance company was able to repay half of its September scheduled debt repayment obligations on Aug. 17, 2012, a delay or reduction in the level of additional new external funding secured by GFNZ through August and September 2012 could result in GFNZ defaulting on its debt obligations.

-- GFNZ has experienced ongoing delays around a range of funding initiatives (which have been discounted in our liquidity analysis for the finance company), and prevailing uncertainty around receipt of new external funding bring into question GFNZ's ability to meet it liquidity needs through the period to and beyond March 2013.

-- Over the next few months, GFNZ will remain highly reliant on securing new external funding to meet its liability obligations and receipt of some new funding is not expected to support upward rating prospects.

Rating Action

On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its long-term issuer credit ratings on New Zealand finance company GFNZ Group Ltd. (GFNZ) and GFNZ's wholly owned insurance subsidiary, Quest Insurance Group Ltd., to 'CC' from 'CCC-'. The ratings are removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on June 4, 2012. The outlook is negative.

Rationale

The rating action reflects Standard & Poor's heightened concerns that GFNZ could default in the next few months if it is unsuccessful in securing new additional external funding, with the possibility of default extending through the period to March 2013 if the receipt of proceeds from planned funding initiatives is delayed.

GFNZ has experienced some delays in securing planned new external funding which has reduced our confidence that sufficient funds will be received before the end of September 2012 for it to meet scheduled debt obligation payments. GFNZ's ability to meet its scheduled repayment on its bank facility and debentures is heavily reliant on successful progression of the finance company's efforts to secure funds from other funding initiatives, which might include a planned rights issue and the potential issuance of new debentures.

GFNZ announced on Aug. 14, 2012, that the four-for-one rights issue--generating NZ$1.4 million in net proceeds--has been deferred to at least October 2012, which adds to heightened sensitivity around the finance company's ability to meet its debt obligations in September 2012. Also deferred are other funding initiatives that include the issuance of new debentures (GFNZ had no debenture prospectus on issue since June 2011). Although debenture funding secured in early months was only anticipated to be small amounts, delay on this more sustainable source of funding further hampers our view of GFNZ's ability to accumulate sufficient funds to meet future repayment needs and support its business prospects.

In our opinion, GFNZ management's key focus for the next 12 months will continue to be on funding and liquidity--the factor that underpins our rating rationale for GFNZ. Notwithstanding this, we recognize there has been an improvement in year-on-year performance despite a reported after-tax loss of NZ$1.6 million at March 2012 (compared to a loss of NZ$8.6 million for fiscal 2011). This improvement is driven by good performance on the new ledger business and improving credit loss stability on the old ledger business. At June 30, 2012, new ledger loans represent 44% of the total loan portfolio, with 89% of loan receivables making timely payments. A challenge for GFNZ is its ability to grow the new ledger business under constraining funding and liquidity factors--again highlighting the importance of this to the rating. As previously noted, should GFNZ be able to secure significant and stable funding sources over the longer term, there is scope to better recognize any improvements in overall loan quality.