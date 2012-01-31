(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ISMT Limited's
(ISMT) National Long-Term rating at 'A(ind)', and
simultaneously revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative. A
complete list of rated instruments is provided at the end of
this commentary.
The revision in Outlook reflects the successful completion
of the construction of ISMT's captive power plant (CPP) in
Q3FY12, and the successful synchronisation with the electrical
grid. Consequently, Fitch expects the benefits from the CPP to
start accruing from FY13 (end-March 2013), versus earlier
expectations of FY12.
The Outlook revision also reflects the improvement in ISMT's
performance. Revenue grew 35% to INR17.02bn in FY11 as a result
of the benefits from the premium quality finish (PQF) mill and
additional steel capacity which became operational in H1FY11.
Also, EBITDA rose 39% in FY11 to INR2.39bn. This resulted in
ISMT's leverage (net debt/EBITDA) improving to 4.3x in FY11
(FY10: 5.7x); Fitch expects the leverage to improve further from
FY13 driven by the benefits from the CPP.
Fitch also notes the improvement in the performance of
ISMT's Swedish subsidiary - Structo Hydraulics - on the back of
aggressive cost cutting and operational improvement measures
implemented in FY10-H111. This has resulted in Structo reporting
EBITDA of SEK16.4m during FY11, versus a loss of SEK40.7m in
FY10. ISMT has further initiated transfer of two cold draw mills
to India which is expected to result in lower operational costs
and improved utilisation over the medium-term. Fitch notes that
this may result in Structo's performance being temporarily
affected, though it may still remain profitable at the EBITDA
level.
The ratings continue to reflect ISMT's strong position in
India's seamless tube industry, with a dominant presence in the
fast growing market with diversified customer industry segments.
The ratings are constrained by volatility in raw material
prices. ISMT's EBITDA margin fell to 14.1% in H1FY12 (H1FY11:
18%). This decline is largely based on the limited ability of
the company in fully passing the rise in raw material prices to
its customers. The ratings also factor competition from global
overcapacities in seamless pipes, and the threat from low-cost
imports.
Fitch notes ISMT's plan to set-up a 150MW power plant in
Tamil Nadu, though it has factored in only limited investments
from ISMT towards the plant's equity contribution, and not in
excess of INR1.0bn (in line with its proposed shareholding). Any
change in these plans resulting in significant increase in
ISMT's investment and or debt may affect the ratings. In any
case, sustained leverage of over 4.5x resulting from any
deterioration in profit margins/debt-led capex may be negative
for the ratings. A positive rating action may take place if
there is significant improvement in ISMT's profitability with
strong utilisation levels, or a significant reduction in debt
levels resulting in leverage of 2.5x or below on a sustained
basis.
During H1FY12 ISMT recorded revenues of INR9.8bn (H1FY11:
INR7.5bn) with EBITDA of INR1.4bn (H1FY11: INR1.3bn).Higher
interest costs and depreciation resulted in PAT falling to
INR0.3bn (H1FY11: INR0.4bn).
List of instruments rated:
- INR2.3bn Long-Term debt outstanding (revised from
INR8.8bn: affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)';
- USD105.3m Long-Term debt outstanding: assigned 'Fitch
A(ind)';
- EUR15.9m Long-Term debt outstanding: assigned 'Fitch
A(ind)';
- INR4bn fund based working capital limits: affirmed at
'Fitch A(ind)/ Fitch A1(ind)';
- INR8.75bn non-fund based working capital limits (enhanced
from INR6.8bn): affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'; and
- INR500m CP program (craved out of working capital limits)
- assigned 'Fitch A1(ind)'.