Jan 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services announced today
that it has published a Credit FAQ, "What's Behind Standard &
Poor's Rating Actions On The Region Of Ile-De-France
And The City Of Paris," to address the most
frequently asked questions regarding its rating actions
yesterday on these French local and regional governments.
On Jan. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered to 'AA+' from
'AAA' its long-term issuer credit ratings on the Region of
Ile-de-France (AA+/Negative/A-1+) and the City of Paris
(AA+/Negative/A-1+) following a similar action on the Republic
of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+, unsolicited ratings). At the same
time, we removed the ratings on Paris and Ile-de-France from
CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on
Dec. 7, 2011. The outlooks are negative.
For more information see, "Region of Ile-de-France Long-Term
Rating Lowered To 'AA+' Following Similar Action On France;
Outlook Negative," and "City of Paris Long-Term Rating Lowered
To 'AA+' Following Similar Action On France; Outlook Negative,"
both published Jan. 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal.
The report answers the following questions:
-- What was the impact on French local and regional
governments of the recent downgrade of the sovereign?
-- Why does the long-term sovereign rating on the sovereign
cap the long-term ratings on the French LRGs?
-- What is an "indicative credit level"?
