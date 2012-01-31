(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services announced today that it has published a Credit FAQ, "What's Behind Standard & Poor's Rating Actions On The Region Of Ile-De-France And The City Of Paris," to address the most frequently asked questions regarding its rating actions yesterday on these French local and regional governments.

On Jan. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered to 'AA+' from 'AAA' its long-term issuer credit ratings on the Region of Ile-de-France (AA+/Negative/A-1+) and the City of Paris (AA+/Negative/A-1+) following a similar action on the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+, unsolicited ratings). At the same time, we removed the ratings on Paris and Ile-de-France from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlooks are negative.

For more information see, "Region of Ile-de-France Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' Following Similar Action On France; Outlook Negative," and "City of Paris Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' Following Similar Action On France; Outlook Negative," both published Jan. 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

The report answers the following questions:

-- What was the impact on French local and regional governments of the recent downgrade of the sovereign?

-- Why does the long-term sovereign rating on the sovereign cap the long-term ratings on the French LRGs?

-- What is an "indicative credit level"?

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010

-- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009

-- France's Unsolicited Long-Term Ratings Lowered To 'AA+'; Outlook Negative, Jan. 13, 2012

-- Region of Ile-de-France Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' Following Similar Action On France; Outlook Negative, Jan. 30, 2012

-- City of Paris Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' Following Similar Action On France; Outlook Negative, Jan. 30, 2012