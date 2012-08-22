(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Oman United Insurance Co (OUIC) has gained market share and improved profits over the past 18 months through targeting and attracting clients in profitable segments in Oman.

-- If this profitable growth continues, our assessment of OUIC's competitive position and earnings could improve.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on OUIC to positive from stable.

-- We are also affirming our 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on OUIC.

Rating Action

On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on Oman-based insurer Oman United Insurance Co. S.A.O.G (OUIC) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on OUIC.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view of OUIC's profitable market share gains over the past 18 months, which, if sustained, could improve our assessment of its competitive position. Evidence that premium growth is both sustainable and profitable, with net combined ratios between 95% and 100%, would partly mitigate our views of moderately high industry and economic risks in the Omani insurance sector.

The 'BBB-' ratings reflect our view of OUIC's good capitalization and good operating performance. These strengths are partially offset by risks within its investment portfolio and the limited scale and diversity of its competitive position.

OUIC is building a track record of successfully targeting and attracting clients in profitable segments. This is reflected in gross written premium (GWP) growth of 44% in 2011 and 25% year-on-year to June 2012. Profit before tax grew to Omani rial (OMR) 2.3 million to June 2012, compared with OMR1.4 million at year-end 2011. The company has a clear understanding of its preferred risks across all business lines, and differentiates its offering through its nationwide branch network, good relationships with intermediaries and banks, and an auto-servicing facility.

We expect OUIC to continue to develop its selective underwriting approach and growth strategy for nonlife and life/medical business. Under our base-case scenario we expect GWP of around OMR35 million ($91 million) by year-end 2012 and at least 10% growth in 2013 to build greater scale and diversify its risk exposures.

Our view of competitive position also incorporates our assessment of moderately high economic and industry risks in Oman. This reflects the exposure of the country to natural catastrophes, the entry and effect of foreign players in the local market, and the relatively slow pace of economic development when compared to its Gulf Co-operation Council peers. These risk factors could limit OUIC's ability to meet our expectations of profitable growth.

We assess operating performance as good, despite the historical impact of exceptional natural catastrophes and investment market volatility. Our assumption is that the company will deliver greater stability in results, with a net combined ratio between 95%-100% and net investment yields between 2.5%-5.0%. OUIC's 2011 net combined ratio of 96% compares favorably to the overall market level of 104%. Revised underwriting appetite and current reinsurance arrangements are expected to significantly limit the net impact of future natural catastrophes.

We view capital adequacy as good. We expect retained earnings to be sufficient to support growth and gradually strengthen capital adequacy. Our capital assessment continues to be constrained by the high market and counterparty risks within its investment portfolio and the small size of the capital base.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our view that a continuation of profitable growth could improve our assessment of OUIC's competitive position.

We could raise the ratings within the next 12-24 months if:

-- OUIC delivers profitable growth that we believe is sustainable, with combined ratios in line with our base-case forecasts.

-- Capital adequacy remains a rating strength.

We could revise the outlook to stable if:

-- OUIC significantly falls short of our base-case scenario expectations and fails to demonstrate sustainable growth and stable earnings; or

-- Capital adequacy weakens, which could result from sustained poor underwriting performance, depressed equity markets affecting the company's portfolio, or excessive business growth; or

-- Our assessment of industry risk weakens, which could reflect more aggressive pricing or more intense competition.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Oman United Insurance Co. S.A.O.G.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/--