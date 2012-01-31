(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Royal KPN N.V's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook on the IDR is
Negative.
"KPN's credit profile is being affected by the combination of weak 2012
profitability guidance, the formalisation of a path to control Reggefiber, the
upcoming spectrum auctions, the potential entry of new mobile players in the
Netherlands and the lack of visibility beyond 2012," says Richard Petit, an
Associate Director in Fitch's European TMT team. "All the conditions are there
for a material deterioration in KPN's cash flow profile and consolidated
leverage metrics to levels no longer compatible with a 'BBB+' rating," adds
Petit.
An absence of improvements in the domestic fixed and mobile operations and
evidence that net debt/EBITDA could exceed 3.0x on a sustained basis could lead
to further negative rating action. Conversely, management's demonstrated
commitment to defend KPN's cash flows, either through reduced shareholder
distributions or evidence of stabilisation of the Dutch telco business could
lead to a stabilisation of the Outlook.
The downgrade reflects KPN's clear intention to take control of Reggefiber.
Fitch acknowledges the strategic nature of this fibre business to defend KPN's
core fixed telecom proposition against cable TV competition. However, the costs
involved (call/put options) to gain majority ownership (including the impact of
the full consolidation of Reggefiber's debt from 2014) could add 0.35x to KPN's
net leverage (net debt/EBITDA), according to Fitch's calculations.
For the domestic business, the scale of the 2012 EBITDA reduction indicates that
material investments need to be made to stabilise the Dutch operations and that
previous plans did not generate the expected results. Fitch believes that the
plan encompasses a degree of execution risk. In addition, the regulator's
decision to reserve spectrum blocks for new entrants is clear evidence that it
is looking to increase competition in the Netherlands. While potential entrants
have yet to clarify their intentions, the arrival of new entrants typically
depresses market conditions ahead of a new launch (e.g. France). Economic and
regulatory headwinds are also likely to put additional strain on the already
challenged Dutch telco business.
The uncertainty around the stabilisation of KPN's EBITDA beyond 2012, the
potential threats from new entrants, the spectrum costs (Fitch has included
EUR500m in its assumptions) and the impact of Reggefiber being consolidated and
eventually brought back onto KPN's balance sheet, could together push net
leverage materially outside management's 2.0x-2.5x guidance. In the absence of
drastic management decisions to protect its cash flows from 2013, net leverage
could near 3.0x by 2014 (including Reggefiber) according to Fitch's projections.