(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Royal KPN N.V's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Negative.

"KPN's credit profile is being affected by the combination of weak 2012 profitability guidance, the formalisation of a path to control Reggefiber, the upcoming spectrum auctions, the potential entry of new mobile players in the Netherlands and the lack of visibility beyond 2012," says Richard Petit, an Associate Director in Fitch's European TMT team. "All the conditions are there for a material deterioration in KPN's cash flow profile and consolidated leverage metrics to levels no longer compatible with a 'BBB+' rating," adds Petit.

An absence of improvements in the domestic fixed and mobile operations and evidence that net debt/EBITDA could exceed 3.0x on a sustained basis could lead to further negative rating action. Conversely, management's demonstrated commitment to defend KPN's cash flows, either through reduced shareholder distributions or evidence of stabilisation of the Dutch telco business could lead to a stabilisation of the Outlook.

The downgrade reflects KPN's clear intention to take control of Reggefiber. Fitch acknowledges the strategic nature of this fibre business to defend KPN's core fixed telecom proposition against cable TV competition. However, the costs involved (call/put options) to gain majority ownership (including the impact of the full consolidation of Reggefiber's debt from 2014) could add 0.35x to KPN's net leverage (net debt/EBITDA), according to Fitch's calculations.

For the domestic business, the scale of the 2012 EBITDA reduction indicates that material investments need to be made to stabilise the Dutch operations and that previous plans did not generate the expected results. Fitch believes that the plan encompasses a degree of execution risk. In addition, the regulator's decision to reserve spectrum blocks for new entrants is clear evidence that it is looking to increase competition in the Netherlands. While potential entrants have yet to clarify their intentions, the arrival of new entrants typically depresses market conditions ahead of a new launch (e.g. France). Economic and regulatory headwinds are also likely to put additional strain on the already challenged Dutch telco business.

The uncertainty around the stabilisation of KPN's EBITDA beyond 2012, the potential threats from new entrants, the spectrum costs (Fitch has included EUR500m in its assumptions) and the impact of Reggefiber being consolidated and eventually brought back onto KPN's balance sheet, could together push net leverage materially outside management's 2.0x-2.5x guidance. In the absence of drastic management decisions to protect its cash flows from 2013, net leverage could near 3.0x by 2014 (including Reggefiber) according to Fitch's projections.