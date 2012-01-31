(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 -Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term issue rating to 'A+' from 'AA-' on the EUR2 billion senior unsecured notes due January 18, 2022, issued by France-based utility Electricite de France S.A. (EDF; A+/Stable/A-1). The rating was also removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on Jan. 13, 2012.

Due to an error, we did not lower the rating on the notes and remove it from CreditWatch negative at the time of our latest rating action on EDF on Jan. 17, 2012.

Our other ratings on EDF are unaffected by today's action.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch Action

To From

Electricite de France S.A.

Senior Unsecured A+ AA-/Watch Neg