Aug 22 -
Summary analysis -- Bank of Ireland ------------------------------- 22-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: Ireland
Primary SIC: National
commercial banks
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Feb-2011 BB+/B BB+/B
26-Nov-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
26-Jan-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
12-Feb-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B
SACP bb
Anchor bb+
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Weak (-1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Moderate (-1)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Stable franchise in Ireland with high market share across business
lines, and better international business diversity than Irish peers.
-- Relative asset quality performance has proven to be better than Irish
peers, and we expect this to continue.
-- Regulatory capital boosted by private investor and government support
in 2011.
Weaknesses:
-- Ongoing reliance on monetary authorities for liquidity and funding
support.
-- Capitalization is likely to remain weak, by our measures.
-- Low profitability at a pre-provision level.
-- Loan impairment charges from its domestic mortgage book are likely to
keep group charges elevated for the foreseeable future.