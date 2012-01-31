(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings says that Assicurazioni Generali (Generali) and its core operating subsidiaries' ratings are not affected by the downgrade of Italy's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A-' from 'A+', with a Negative Outlook (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six Eurozone Sovereigns" dated 27 January 2012 at www. fitchratings.com). Generali's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BBB+' and its core subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings are 'A-', with a Negative Outlook.

Generali's ratings were downgraded on 13 December 2011 as a result of Fitch's eurozone stress test analysis and its implications on Generali's capital adequacy under extreme scenarios (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Italian and Spanish Insurers" published on 13 December 2011 at www. fitchratings.com).

Under Fitch's 'Insurance Rating Methodology', in some circumstances, insurance organisations can be rated up to two notches above the local currency sovereign rating. Generali's internationally diversified sources of earnings mean that its ratings are not automatically capped by the sovereign rating of Italy, but also are not insulated from an economy where government austerity measures are likely to dampen private consumption and investment.

As a result, if Italy's Long-term IDR is further downgraded, it is likely that Generali's ratings will be downgraded. The ratings could also be downgraded if the insurer's consolidated solvency margin and operating performance deteriorate to the extent that they would fall short of Fitch's expectations for a 'A-' rated insurer.

Conversely, Generali's Outlook could be revised to Stable if the Outlook on the Italian sovereign rating was revised to Stable. If the outlook for sovereign debt improves and stabilises, it is also likely that Generali's ratings could be upgraded should their actual and pro-forma capital ratios also improve.