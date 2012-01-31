(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings says that the recent decision by the
Versailles court of appeal to uphold the initial 'sauvegarde'
protection granted to the borrower, a non-FCT SPV, and its
parent behind the loan backing Windermere XII FCC,
is currently reflected in the transaction's ratings.
The latest ruling is the most recent in a series of court
rulings which started in 2008. Fitch understands that
Eurotitrisation (ET) acting as Windermere XII's management
company will still have the right to appeal this court decision.
This right however is reserved for a limited time period only
and is subject to the provision of new legal arguments for the
court to consider if it is to reverse its decision.
The recent court decision did not rule on the allocation of
property income that is pledged to a creditor under a Dailly
transfer ('Cession Dailly - cession de creances professionnelles
a titre de garantie'), nor on the safeguard plan, which remains
suspended.
A court decision in October 2009 affirmed the issuer's right
to the rental income, pursuant to the Dailly transfer. As a
result, a cash agreement between the borrowers and ET is renewed
on a quarterly basis, defining the amount that ET should provide
to the borrowers to fund the costs associated with operating the
property.. Fitch believes that the Dailly transfer somewhat
undermines the safeguard status quo, although clearly to the
benefit of noteholders of Windermere XII and other such
creditors. The borrower, a non-FCT SPV, had previously been
granted protection from creditors while it formulated a plan to
repay them. A safeguard plan was approved. However, the
subsequent ruling in 2009 serves to undermine this plan. Fitch
awaits any further rulings on the Cession Dailly.
Non-FCT SPVs are a common ownership structure for French
investment properties and the court's ruling that such entities
can be subject to safeguard proceedings creates uncertainty
about the ability to enforce contractual loan provisions against
other French borrowers. This may have negative ramifications for
existing and future securitisations involving such borrowers. In
addition to this, while rulings on the borrower's safeguard
plan, as well as the validity of the Cession Dailly remain
outstanding, uncertainty remains with regards to the final
repercussions of the safeguard ruling. Windermere XII's current
ratings reflect the borrower's safeguard position as well as the
issuer's access to rental receipts via the Cession Dailly. Fitch
will continue to monitor events and consider any implications
that further rulings may have both on this, as well as other
CMBS transactions.