(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on BBVA's public-sector covered bond following our corresponding action on 15 eurozone members.

-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we took several rating actions on 16 eurozone sovereigns, thereby resolving the Dec. 5 eurozone sovereign CreditWatch placements.

-- Following the Jan. 13 actions, we have today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on BBVA's public-sector covered bond to reflect the changed sovereign ratings and the impact of the country-risk exposure on this program.

-- We have also assigned a negative outlook to the rating on this public-sector covered bond to reflect the negative outlook for the rating on the sovereign.

-- This rating is based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit rating on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s (BBVA; A+/Watch Neg/A-1) public-sector covered bond ("cedula territorial") issued under BBVA's public-sector program. At the same time, we assigned a negative outlook to the rating on this covered bond (see list below).

On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on BBVA's covered bond following the CreditWatch negative placement of our ratings on 15 European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) members on Dec. 5 (see "Standard & Poor's Puts Ratings On Eurozone Sovereigns On CreditWatch With Negative Implications," published on Dec. 5, 2011, and "Ratings On Eight Covered Bond Programs Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements," published on Dec. 15, 2011).

On Jan. 13, 2012, we took several rating actions on 16 eurozone sovereigns, thereby resolving the Dec. 5, 2011 CreditWatch placements (see "Standard & Poor's Takes Various Rating Actions On 16 Eurozone Sovereign Governments").

Following those actions, today's rating action on BBVA's public-sector covered bond reflects the changed sovereign ratings and the impact of the country-risk exposure on this covered bond.

Under our criteria for rating nonsovereign issuers and structured finance transactions--including covered bonds--above the rating on the related sovereign in the eurozone ("EMU criteria"), we determine the maximum rating differential between sovereign and covered bond ratings based on the sovereign rating level and the covered bond program's country-risk exposure (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011). This assessment caps any potential further uplift typically available under our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).

Under our EMU criteria, a covered bond program that has what we consider to be a "high" country-risk exposure would typically only achieve a one-notch uplift above the rating on the country in which the cover pool assets are located. A "low" country-risk exposure allows a maximum uplift of six notches above the investment-grade rating on the country in which the cover pool assets are located. If the rating on the sovereign is in the speculative-grade category, the maximum uplift is five notches.

BBVA's public-sector covered bond is backed solely by collateral originated in the Kingdom of Spain (A/Negative/A-1). Under our EMU criteria, we classify the country-risk exposure as "high". The overcollateralization for BBVA's public-sector covered bond program continues to support at least a one-notch uplift above our rating on the issuer in line with our criteria for rating covered bonds.

However, as we lowered our long-term rating on Spain by two notches on Jan. 13, the application of our EMU criteria has constrained the rating on BBVA's public-sector covered bond to 'A+', which is one notch above our rating on the sovereign. We have therefore lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on BBVA's public-sector covered bond.

Our rating on the covered bond reflects the issuer credit rating (ICR) on BBVA, which is also at the maximum achievable rating level in line with our EMU criteria (see "Ratings On 15 Spanish Banks Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Similar Rating Action On Spain," published on Dec. 8, 2011). A lowering of the ICR is not likely to result in a corresponding downgrade of the rating on the covered bond program. This is because the application of our EMU criteria constrains the maximum rating uplift to one notch above our rating on the sovereign.

We have assigned a negative outlook to the rating on the covered bond. While the ICR remains on CreditWatch negative, the application of our EMU criteria--rather than the ICR itself--constrains the maximum achievable rating on the covered bond. We have therefore assigned a negative outlook to the rating on BBVA's covered bond to reflect the negative outlook for the rating on the sovereign.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating actions on this covered bond based on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). As BBVA's covered bond is backed by public-sector assets, however, the assumptions and methodologies used for the credit analysis are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010).

The scope of our review may result in changes to our default rate stresses, correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits, and credit enhancement levels. As a result, our future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the rating on this covered bond. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil this covered bond using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").