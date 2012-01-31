(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 -
OVERVIEW
-- On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on
UniCredit's "Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite" mortgage covered bond program
and related series following our corresponding action on 15 eurozone members.
-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we took several rating actions on 16 eurozone
sovereigns, thereby resolving the Dec. 5 eurozone sovereign CreditWatch
placements.
-- Following the Jan. 13 actions, we have today lowered and removed from
CreditWatch negative our ratings on UniCredit's "Obbligazioni Bancarie
Garantite" mortgage covered bond program and related series to reflect the
changed sovereign ratings and the impact of the country-risk exposure on this
program.
-- We have also assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on these
mortgage covered bonds to reflect the negative outlook for the rating on the
sovereign.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its
credit ratings on the UniCredit SpA's (A/Watch Neg/A-1) "Obbligazioni Bancarie
Garantite" mortgage covered bond program and related series of covered bonds
issued under the program. At the same time, we assigned a negative outlook to
the ratings on these covered bonds (see list below).
On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on UniCredit's
"Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite" mortgage covered bond program and related
series following the CreditWatch negative placement of our ratings on 15
European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) members on Dec. 5 (see
"Standard & Poor's Puts Ratings On Eurozone Sovereigns On CreditWatch With
Negative Implications," published on Dec. 5, 2011, and "Ratings On Eight
Covered Bond Programs Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Eurozone Sovereign
CreditWatch Placements," published on Dec. 15, 2011).
On Jan. 13, 2012, we took several rating actions on 16 eurozone sovereigns,
thereby resolving the Dec. 5, 2011 CreditWatch placements (see "Standard &
Poor's Takes Various Rating Actions On 16 Eurozone Sovereign Governments").
Following those actions, today's rating actions on UniCredit's "Obbligazioni
Bancarie Garantite" mortgage covered bond program and related series reflect
the changed sovereign ratings and the impact of the country-risk exposure on
this program.
Under our criteria for rating nonsovereign issuers and structured finance
transactions--including covered bonds--above the rating on the related
sovereign in the eurozone ("EMU criteria" see "Nonsovereign Ratings That
Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June
14, 2011), the mortgage covered bonds issued under UniCredit's "Obbligazioni
Bancarie Garantite" mortgage covered bond program have a "low" country-risk
exposure, resulting in a maximum uplift of six notches above our unsolicited
long-term rating on the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A2).
In addition, we have performed a sensitivity analysis to assess whether under
increased stresses the available credit enhancement for the covered bond
program is still commensurate with the maximum potential ratings uplift under
our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And
Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds,"
published on Dec. 16, 2009). As the application of our EMU criteria constrains
the maximum achievable rating on the covered bond program to 'AA+', we have
lowered our rating on UniCredit's "Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite" mortgage
covered bond program accordingly.
At the same time, we assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on UniCredit's
mortgage covered bonds issued under its "Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite"
covered bond program to reflect that of the sovereign.