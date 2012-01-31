(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on UniCredit's "Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite" mortgage covered bond program and related series following our corresponding action on 15 eurozone members.

-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we took several rating actions on 16 eurozone sovereigns, thereby resolving the Dec. 5 eurozone sovereign CreditWatch placements.

-- Following the Jan. 13 actions, we have today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on UniCredit's "Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite" mortgage covered bond program and related series to reflect the changed sovereign ratings and the impact of the country-risk exposure on this program.

-- We have also assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on these mortgage covered bonds to reflect the negative outlook for the rating on the sovereign.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on the UniCredit SpA's (A/Watch Neg/A-1) "Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite" mortgage covered bond program and related series of covered bonds issued under the program. At the same time, we assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on these covered bonds (see list below).

On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on UniCredit's "Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite" mortgage covered bond program and related series following the CreditWatch negative placement of our ratings on 15 European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) members on Dec. 5 (see "Standard & Poor's Puts Ratings On Eurozone Sovereigns On CreditWatch With Negative Implications," published on Dec. 5, 2011, and "Ratings On Eight Covered Bond Programs Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements," published on Dec. 15, 2011).

On Jan. 13, 2012, we took several rating actions on 16 eurozone sovereigns, thereby resolving the Dec. 5, 2011 CreditWatch placements (see "Standard & Poor's Takes Various Rating Actions On 16 Eurozone Sovereign Governments").

Following those actions, today's rating actions on UniCredit's "Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite" mortgage covered bond program and related series reflect the changed sovereign ratings and the impact of the country-risk exposure on this program.

Under our criteria for rating nonsovereign issuers and structured finance transactions--including covered bonds--above the rating on the related sovereign in the eurozone ("EMU criteria" see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011), the mortgage covered bonds issued under UniCredit's "Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite" mortgage covered bond program have a "low" country-risk exposure, resulting in a maximum uplift of six notches above our unsolicited long-term rating on the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A2).

In addition, we have performed a sensitivity analysis to assess whether under increased stresses the available credit enhancement for the covered bond program is still commensurate with the maximum potential ratings uplift under our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). As the application of our EMU criteria constrains the maximum achievable rating on the covered bond program to 'AA+', we have lowered our rating on UniCredit's "Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite" mortgage covered bond program accordingly.

At the same time, we assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on UniCredit's mortgage covered bonds issued under its "Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite" covered bond program to reflect that of the sovereign.